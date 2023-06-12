How Michael Skibbe found happiness in Japan

Michael Skibbe has been a coach in Japan at Sanfrecce Hiroshima since 2022. Above all, he likes the respect towards the coach and the work ethic of the Japanese. (dpa / picture alliance / Takuya Yoshino)

Anyone who asks about Michael Skibbe in Japan is met with enthusiasm.

“Skibbe is a really positive guy. Since he’s been here, the whole team has seemed more positive, optimistic and open. The style on the field is also different. More offensive, faster,” says 30-year-old Miku, who attended morning training that day from Sanfrecce Hiroshima to see up close the club she supports.

And Reiko, an older woman, says: “It’s noticeable that he praises his players a lot. There’s not much like that in Japan. And even if the players can’t understand him directly because he has a translator, it works like he’s very close with the players. I think that’s really good.”

Skibbe has turned Sanfrecce Hiroshima into a top club

A year and a half ago, Michael Skibbe, who was born in Gelsenkirchen, was still unknown in Japan. He’s now a crowd favorite here: in his first season in the East Asian country, Skibbe was named coach of the year in 2022; only in April again for coach of the month.

After years of mediocrity, he turned his employer Sanfrecce Hiroshima into a top club. You have to wait a long time if you want to talk to Skibbe at the training ground between the mountains on the outskirts of town. The 57-year-old has to sign autographs first.

And then, right at the beginning of the conversation, Skibbe makes it clear that he doesn’t long for his homeland:

“So Germany is out of the question for me as a working environment. I feel far too comfortable abroad for that. As I said, the way the coach is treated here in Japan is very different and much more respectful than it is in Germany.”

For Michael Skibbe, Japan is the sixth country in which he oversees a team. In addition to Japan, he has already been active in Greece, Turkey, Switzerland, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. (dpa / picture alliance / Pool for Yomiuri)

Sensation at the World Cup in Japan in 2002

Michael Skibbe is one who can judge. In the noughties he coached Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Hertha BSC and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Japan is the sixth country where he works as a coach.

Skibbe achieved his greatest career success two decades ago in Japan – when he led the German national team to the World Cup final in 2002 with Rudi Völler as a coach. It was a sensation, because the German squad was considered mediocre in terms of football. Michael Skibbe remembers it this way:

“I thought we basically had a pretty good team. Above all, we had two teams that year that were in European finals. Dortmund were in the UEFA Cup final, losing to Feyernoord and Bayer Leverkusen were in the Champions League final and had lost to Real Madrid. But of course a lot of our game was tailored to Michael Ballack, who was really world class at the time. I’d really like to say, as they say in modern German, the best boxing to-box player that was in the world at the time.”

But getting into the final, Skibbe admits, also had something to do with struggling top teams and a good draw.

“And then of course we were lucky that all the favorites we could have played against or all the really good teams were eliminated somehow.”

“Rudi Völler is the right man for the moment”

It’s not just this World Cup experience that keeps Michael Skibbe’s heart beating for the national team to this day. In the years before, it was Skibbe who initiated a reform of youth work after repeated unsuccessful tournament appearances of the DFB-Elf.

The results included a new base system, the youth academies of the professional clubs, the A-Junior Bundesliga and a more ball-oriented training concept. It was the seeds from which the 2014 World Cup team was born.

Today, however, Germany is in a crisis similar to that of 20 years ago. And as before, Rudi Völler was called to rescue. While many Völler believe the opposite of realignment, Michael Skibbe has a different perspective:

“Well, I think he’s the right man for the moment, mainly because of his nature and because of his experience in many areas. That football Germany is growing together again and he gives it all a bit of a face. He can do all those things, like Franz Beckenbauer that could 20 years ago. It’s a transition, I think.”

DFB should also look to Japan

Rudi Völler is not there for the reorientation at all, but to ensure order first. For long-term rebuilding, Michael Skibbe can imagine that Japan – which won against Germany at the World Cup in Qatar – could also serve as an inspiration for the DFB:

“You can certainly go to Japan and see: Why has Japanese football actually developed so well in the last ten, twelve, 15 years? Well, the players have developed really well. It’s not always just these hard-working bees in midfield, but they are also getting better and better in attack. And what you can really say about Europe and especially Germany: the young players are much more concentrated and really try to put things into practice through hours of training.”

Michael Skibbe is impressed by the seriousness with which players in Japan do their job. Maybe that’s why he would no longer be available to return to the DFB to initiate another structural reform. He enjoys working in the up-and-coming soccer nation of Japan:

“Well, I like Sanfrecce too. I’d love to continue working here. I’ll also play with the team in the new stadium next season. That’s mine, I’ll say it now: my medium-term goal is to accompany the team and be at the top of the table to place.”