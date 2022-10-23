[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 22, 2022]The 2022 Qatar World Cup is about to kick off on November 20. This is the first time the World Cup will be held in a Middle Eastern country. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic in the past two years, many people around the world have been locked at home and travel has been restricted. The World Cup, which is held every four years, coincides with the time when the epidemic has just been lifted. There must be many enthusiastic football fans who are willing to pay for themselves and go to the Middle East to enjoy the audio-visual feast brought by sports, food and the seaside. For fans of any country, it is an extraordinary experience to be able to watch the World Cup in person, regardless of whether they are watching a game in their own country.

On October 17, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told a press conference in Doha, Qatar, “We have always said that Qatar will host the best World Cup ever. When you come to Qatar today, State-of-the-art stadiums, training grounds, subways, infrastructure throughout, all in place to welcome visitors from all over.”

How much are Qatar World Cup 2022 tickets?

Tickets for the 2022 Qatar World Cup are divided into 4 grades, with different grades and different prices. All tickets are settled in Qatari riyal, and the fourth grade of tickets is only sold to Qatar residents, fans of other countries cannot buy them, which is the same as the last World Cup, to ensure that domestic fans can go to the best price to the greatest extent. Watch the game live.

Comparing this World Cup with the last World Cup, we found that the ticket price of tier 3 has decreased compared to the previous one, while the ticket price of tier 1 and 2 has generally increased, which will make more of the general public to watch the game.

For the other 47 group matches except the opener, the lowest ticket (Third) is $69, which is a 34% decrease from the $105 of the last World Cup; for the 8 knockout matches of the round of 16, the lowest ticket is $96. Compared with the $115 of the last World Cup, it has dropped by 17%; while the prices of other tickets have increased to varying degrees, of which the highest increase is the highest-grade (1st tier) tickets for the final, which is the ticket price for the last World Cup final. It is $1100, and this World Cup has risen to $1609, an increase of 46%.

Recently, the organizers of the Qatar World Cup said that according to statistics, 2.89 million tickets have been sold for this year’s World Cup, and there are still about 7% of vacancies. Qatar, the United States and Saudi Arabia are the three countries with the largest demand for tickets; another 240,000 tickets have been sold. 63% of the “hotel + ball tickets” package tickets are from international tourists.

How to apply for a ticket purchase?

Fans can buy World Cup tickets online through the “Official FIFA website”. The World Cup ticket sales are divided into three stages: sales stage (1), sales stage (2) and last-minute sales stage.

Among them: the sales phase (1) starts from January 19, 2022 and ends on March 29, during which it is divided into random lottery and first-come-first-served methods; sales phase (2) starts from April 5, 2022 By the end of August 16, it will also be divided into random drawing and first come first served. Both sales phases are currently closed.

The last-minute sales phase starts on September 27 and runs until the finals (December 18). During this period, tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can still get their tickets through the last minute sale stage.

