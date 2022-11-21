Home Sports How much money will be paid for the opening of the World Cup in Qatar?
How much money will be paid for the opening of the World Cup in Qatar?

China Business News 2022-11-21 15:58:44

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off. In addition to being the first World Cup held in the northern hemisphere winter, this World Cup will also create many “firsts”. This is the first World Cup held in a Middle Eastern country. According to statistics, Qatar has invested more than 220 billion US dollars in related infrastructure for the success of this tournament. This also makes this World Cup the largest investment in history. . What will happen to Qatar’s extravagant spending?

What are the benefits of spending a lot of money on the opening of the World Cup in Qatar?

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

