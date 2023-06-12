How much should an elderly person be compensated for playing basketball in physical education class- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

How much should an elderly person be compensated for injuring an elderly person while playing basketball in physical education class?

The court ruled that the elderly themselves bear 60% of the responsibility, and the school and students bear 30% and 10% of the responsibility respectively

Xiaoxiang Morning News Comprehensive square dance is a fitness exercise loved by the masses, but public areas such as parks and squares are limited, so many school courts are also occupied by square dance enthusiasts, and conflicts arise from this.

Once the player and the dancer collide and are injured, who will be responsible?

The official account of the Hunan Provincial High Court announced a case on June 9.

Elderly man knocked down during square dance

A 67-year-old family member of a certain university employee from a certain department, at 8 o’clock one night, she danced a square dance on the basketball court of the university with other elderly people.

The 20-year-old Shi Mou was a student of the university. That night, he had a physical education class on the same basketball court under the organization of the teacher according to the school’s arrangement.

During the basketball training process, the basketball hit the basket and fell to the edge of the old man’s dancing field, and continued to bounce into the dancing field. Shi chased the basketball in the direction of movement and tried to catch the basketball, but he did not control the ball and let go. When X was chasing the ball again, he accidentally knocked down X, causing X to be injured.

It was identified that the fracture of the left femoral neck of Xu was a grade nine disability. Kui sued Shi and the university to court, demanding compensation for economic losses of more than 200,000 yuan.

College students compensated more than 20,000 yuan

The People’s Court of Daxiang District, Shaoyang City held that, as a person with full capacity for civil conduct, he should know that the basketball court is a sports training arena, not a place for leisure and entertainment activities. However, he ignored the dangers of confrontational basketball training and the potential risk of personal injury, and still chose to continue dancing in the square on the basketball court. This should be regarded as a willingness to take risks. Take 60% responsibility.

The university is the builder and manager of the school’s sports ground. When it is found that the training ground is occupied by the elderly, it should take active and effective measures to dissuade them from leaving. The university allowed the old man to continue dancing in the square on the basketball court, and was at fault for the accident in this case. He should bear 30% of the responsibility and pay more than 60,000 yuan in compensation.

Shi, as a person with full capacity for civil conduct, knew before basketball training that part of the basketball court was occupied by old people such as Kui for square dancing. The basketball bounces again after being buffered on the ground, even if it bounces to the crowd, the danger caused is generally small. However, when Shi failed to control the ball, regardless of the risk of the elderly being collided, he still followed the basketball movement to control the ball, and even knocked Xi down.

Therefore, Shi was negligent in the occurrence of the accident in this case, and should bear 10% of the responsibility and compensate more than 20,000 yuan.

The judge said:Self-willed risk-taking behavior bears primary responsibility for losses

The first paragraph of Article 1165 of the “Civil Code of the People’s Republic of China” stipulates: “Where the actor infringes on the civil rights and interests of others due to fault and causes damage, he shall bear the tort liability.” Article 1173 : “Where the infringed party is at fault for the occurrence or expansion of the same damage, the infringer’s liability can be reduced.” For acts where both parties are at fault and cause losses, the civil legal principle that fault and liability are consistent must be practiced. In this case, Yu knew that the student was in basketball class and should take the initiative to avoid it, but still chose to continue to occupy the basketball court to dance and put himself in danger.

In recent years, with the popularity of square dancing, complaints related to square dancing have also increased. The more prominent contradictions include occupation of special venues for dancing, noise disturbance and other issues. Square dance enthusiasts should plan their activity area and time reasonably, control the sound volume, protect their own safety and the safety of others, and jointly create a harmonious and civilized living environment.

Source: Xiaoxiang Morning News

(First trial: Luo Jianglong Second trial: Jiang Yu Third trial: Wen Jie)