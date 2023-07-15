how much will it cost from now on?

15/07/2023 and las 17:00 CEST

The limit set by the Government will come to an end on June 30

The Spanish Government established a series of measures months ago to try to contain the inflation to which the economy has been led. Among these measures is the cap on the price of the butane bottle at 19.55 euros for a 12.5-kilo bottle.

However, this protection will disappear on June 30, 2023 except that the executive extend it again. How much will the butane cylinder cost from then on?

At the moment, a 12.5-liter butane cylinder costs 15.96 euros. It is true that the limit of 19.55 euros per bottle has never been reached, but that does not mean that this figure will be reached or exceeded in the coming months. Thus, Most likely, the butane cylinder will cost between 16 and 19 euros for a 12-liter bottle.

How to save butane (and money)

Close the bottle or supply key when not in use. Avoid dripping and leaking taps. Close hot water taps when the water is not being used. Cover pots and pans when cooking to avoid losing heat. Maintain the burners clean so that the heat flows better (and its use is safer).

If the price of the butane cylinder rises, follow these tips to try to contain spending. However, it is also likely that the cost will not increase.

