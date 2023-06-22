How popular is Li Meng’s national team?Playing selfies with teammates is too happy to be isolated due to off-court controversy_Chinese Women’s Basketball_Can be_Training

Original title: How popular is Li Meng’s national team?Playing selfies with teammates is too happy to be isolated due to off-court disputes

Li Meng returned to the Chinese women’s basketball team and returned to the team to complete the first joint training. Li Meng is also in a good mood, taking selfies with her teammates so much fun, it can be seen that when she comes back here, she blends in quickly like coming home.

In order to help the Chinese women’s basketball team successfully qualify for the Paris Olympics, Li Meng resolutely chose to leave the mysterious man and return to the national team, interrupting her WNBA career. Fortunately, the mysterious person supported Li Meng very much and wished her good results in helping the Chinese women’s basketball team in the Asian Cup.

After a long journey, Li Meng, who returned to the national team, was very excited. He went to training before the jet lag was over. It was really hard work. During the training, Li Meng was very happy to be reunited with his teammates. He took a selfie and was photogenic without makeup, fresh and lovely.

The teammates also cooperated with Li Meng very much. Li Yuan, who was behind her, looked at the camera with a smile, and the teammates farther away looked at the camera and gestured victory. I have to say that they all welcome Li Meng’s return to the team very much.

Obviously, Li Meng was not isolated by her teammates because of off-court disputes, nor did her teammates stop interacting with her because of this. The reality is that all of this is as if it never happened. Of course, in the eyes of teammates, playing football is playing football, and feelings are personal private life, and the outside world has no way to ask, which is understandable.

He received a warm welcome from his teammates, and I look forward to Li Meng being able to show his improvement after his experience in the WNBA on the court. In this Chinese women's basketball team, she will be the number one ace of the team. Whether she can enter the top four depends on her.

