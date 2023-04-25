How Ryan Reynolds helped football club Wrexham AFC to glory

Grins on the left, kisses on the right: Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds with the latest trophy for the Wrexham AFC trophy case Image: dpa

Et are days when the owner of the old pub next to the stadium wonders how his little world could have become a terminus of longing in international football over the past two years. Up until recently, Wayne Jones only had this reference point: “We’re this tiny little town in North Wales, no one knows where it is.”

A city, by the way, that had seen better days. Around the first phase of industrialization. When coal mining took off in the area and a handful of cricketers founded the Wrexham Association Football Club – one of the first football clubs in Britain.