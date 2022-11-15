Original title: How strong Zhang Weili is in absorbing money: UFC career has earned more than 11.95 million yuan

On November 16, Beijing time, after regaining the championship belt, Zhang Weili’s commercial value has also increased. Now the US media has also exposed her UFC career income so far, which makes people lament that the poor children of the former miners’ families have turned over.

After surrendering Kara and regaining the championship belt, Zhang Weili said that what she longed for most was to eat the dumplings made by her mother. What a simple desire, this is the purest idea of ​​a child from a miner’s family.

Zhang Weili started practicing Sanda and boxing at the age of 9, and her family life can be said to be very poor since she was a child. After leaving the martial arts school, at the age of 17, she went to Beijing to make a living. She worked as a hotel receptionist, bodyguard, and gym salesman. When she came into contact with mixed martial arts, her life changed.

In this duel with Kara, Zhang Weili, who regained the championship belt, had a total income of 667,000 US dollars, setting a new career high. Looking back on Zhang Weili’s UFC career, she earned $31,500 in her first show, and $35,000 in her second fight.

Weili Zhang earned $39,500 in her third game. In the fourth game, Zhang Weili won the championship. She is the first UFC world champion in China and the first in Asia. She earned $180,000 for the game. In her first title defense, against Joanna, she earned $290,000. In the two games against Ross, Zhang Weili earned a total of 284,000 US dollars. In the rematch with Joanna, Zhang Weili earned US$170,000. Calculated, so far in UFC career, Zhang Weili's total income has reached 1.697 million US dollars, equivalent to more than 11.95 million yuan in RMB. The poor children of former miner families have turned around. As Zhang Weili said, hard work will eventually pay off.

