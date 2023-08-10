How the “anti-pezzotto” law will work

It entered into force on Tuesday 8 August a law which introduces a series of new measures to counter the illegal reproduction of live football matches, films and other copyright-protected events on sites and platforms that would not be allowed to broadcast them. It has been informally called, even by politicians, the “anti-pezzotto law”, from the name of a widespread illegal system used to watch football matches without paying for subscriptions to DAZN or Sky, which hold most of the rights in Italy.

According to some surveys, in the last year in Italy the use of thepezzotto or other similar tools to illegally watch football matches has increased significantly: a survey by the research and polling agency Ipsos on behalf of Fapav, an association that protects the The audiovisual content industry has estimated that in 2022 offenses on the illegal use of sports content increased by 26 percent compared to the previous year. The significant increase in the cost of season tickets required to watch football matches on authorized platforms, such as DAZN and Sky, has probably also contributed to this trend.

– Listen also: Making a piece – with words, of course, from the podcast Loving Words

Naturally, the unauthorized reproduction of audiovisual content protected by copyright was already illegal in Italy, but the new law will expand the powers available to the authorities to counter the practice and will increase the penalties. The main measures contained in the law are those that give greater power of intervention to the Communications Authority, or Agcom, the independent Italian administrative authority that is responsible for regulating and supervising the telecommunications market.

The law was deliberately focused on sports content and football in particular, also because it came after much pressure from industry operators and after a recommendation of last May of the European Commission which spoke openly of sporting events, inviting the member states of the Union to take measures to contrast their unauthorized reproduction. However, it also deals with sites that illegally reproduce films and other types of content, which are equally very affected by the phenomenon: according to Ipsos, over 345 million violations would have been identified in 2022, and films viewed illegally would represent the largest share of this number , about 35 percent (for comparison, sporting events are about 11 percent).

In essence, Agcom will have more possibilities than in the past to act promptly when it receives a violation report: it will be able to immediately impose the blocking of the offending site or platform, also requesting the intervention of search engines such as Google if necessary and even internet service providers. At Agcom’s request, the latter will be forced to redirect the internet page on which the illegal content is reproduced to a pre-established Agcom screen, where the user will be warned that an offense has been detected.

The sites, search engines and internet service providers that receive the Agcom provision will have 30 minutes to act. It is the aspect of the law that has been cited the most in recent weeks, even in a somewhat sensationalistic way, alluding to the possibility that an illegal site will be blocked within half an hour of users starting to use it. In reality it is very unlikely that something like this will happen: before notifying the provision, Agcom will in fact have to receive a report with some specific information, such as the indication of the domain and the IP addresses through which the contents are illegally made available, for be able to identify any subjects to be sanctioned. It’s still not entirely clear how things will work in practice, but it’s likely that all of these operations will take longer than half an hour from the moment an illegal site is discovered.

However, if Agcom receives the necessary information in time and sends its provision quickly, it is still possible that the blocking of an illegal site takes place in a much shorter time than in the past. In addition to that site, Agcom will continue to check that new ones with similar names do not arise, possibly blocking all new domains that may be created with the same purpose (a practice that was very widespread up to now among sites that illegally reproduce films and events in streaming).

Notifications to Agcom cannot be sent by anyone, but only by those who hold the rights to reproduce the events that are transmitted illegally, by their trade associations or by the so-called “reliable signallers”: i.e. subjects who are specifically delegated to carry out this task.

Under the law, site managers who illegally transmit content risk a sentence of up to three years in prison, while people who use it can receive a fine of up to a maximum of 5,000 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

