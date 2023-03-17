Loading player

The Champions League quarter-final draw was held on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Eight teams were taking part, the best eight from Europe this season, including Milan, Inter and Napoli: three Italians like it hasn’t happened since the 2005/2006 season. The others were Chelsea, Benfica, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and reigning champions Real Madrid.

Champions League quarter-finals drawn on Friday:

Real Madrid–Chelsea

Inter – Benfica

Manchester City – Bayern Monaco

Milan – Naples

The rules of the draws

The draws for the quarter-finals were completely free: there were no restrictions and teams from the same country could meet. The latter eventuality only concerned the two English players, Manchester City and Chelsea, and the three Italians, who had a good chance of meeting each other, as happened with Milan-Naples.

Quarter dates

The first leg quarters will be played on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, the second legs on the 18th and 19th of the same month. Any pairings in the semi-finals, which will be played in May, have also been drawn: the first leg between 9 and 10, the second leg between 16 and 17. The final is scheduled for Saturday 10 June in Istanbul.

Possible semi-finals:

Milan/Naples – Inter/Benfica

Real Madrid/Chelsea – Manchester City/Bayern Monaco

Milan, Inter and Naples

Before now, the only Italians to have already met between two legs in a knockout phase of the Champions League were Inter and Milan, twice. The first was in 2003, in the semi-final, when Milan went through with a double draw thanks to the away goals rule, which now no longer exists. Then in the final he also won against Juventus. Two years later, in the quarter-finals, the first leg ended 2-0 for Milan and the second leg was interrupted due to unrest caused by Inter fans, who started throwing smoke bombs onto the pitch with Milan leading 1- 0. The 3-0 draw was assigned to Milan, who then reached the final but lost it in Istanbul against Liverpool.

Inter and Milan, who eliminated Porto and Tottenham in the round of 16, are also the only two teams in the tournament to share the same stadium, which is why the only real restriction in these quarter-finals concerned them. In fact, they will not be able to play in Milan on two consecutive days and therefore they will necessarily have to play alternately: one at home and the other away. If the draws establish otherwise, Milan will have priority as they are best placed in the last championship and Inter’s matches will be reversed.

Napoli, on the other hand, will not have these problems and will participate in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history, in the same season in which they are very close to winning their first Scudetto in 33 years. In the round of 16, the team coached by Luciano Spalletti eliminated Eintracht Frankfurt.

The other draws

After the draws for the Champions League, the quarter-finals of the Europa League will be held at 1 pm, with Roma and Juventus, followed at 2 pm by those of the Conference League, where Italy will be represented by Fiorentina.

Where to see them live

The Champions League draws can be followed live on the UEFA website, on Sky and Mediaset. Those of Europe and the Conference League also on Dazn.