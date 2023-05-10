Home » How the FBI caught a naturopathic doctor
Sports

How the FBI caught a naturopathic doctor

by admin
How the FBI caught a naturopathic doctor


Times that made you suspicious: Alex Wilson ran a European record in the province.
Image: dpa

The Swiss track and field athlete Alex Wilson ran a fantastic time over 100 meters – but the sprinter was doped. The FBI now found out about his supplier. A public prosecutor speaks of a “turning point in sport”.

Dhe summer of 2021 should be the highlight of the career for the fastest Swiss track and field athlete. Three years after winning a bronze medal at the European Championships in Berlin over 200 meters and shortly before the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Alex Wilson’s most significant performance data looked more than promising.

Just think of the races he completed in July at a high school athletics event in Marietta, Georgia. The detour to the sporty province caused news about a real fabulous time: a new European record of 9.84 seconds over 100 meters. A remarkable 19.89 seconds over 200 meters were added.

See also  Discussions about the return of Russian athletes: Russia and doping - the suppressed problem

You may also like

NFL: Dates and teams for Germany games are...

Clemente Russo, for me Giuntoli is the Scudetto-man...

Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs play in Frankfurt

ball came out. Ancelotti furioso – breaking latest...

With Patriots and Chiefs: NFL is coming to...

Nuggets make Suns pay for low-effort outing in...

Handball: Eisenach and Dessau – promotion euphoria in...

If you see this in the kombucha, throw...

Ballesta-Mendy, the fight of the generations this Thursday...

Ice hockey: Another cancellation for the World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy