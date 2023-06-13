This article is transferred from: Beijing Youth Daily

How the Nuggets soared to their first NBA title

Health + Strength + Persistence + Opportunity

The Nuggets finally got their wish and won the first championship in team history. This is not only a big event for the team from Denver and the city, but also a big event for the NBA, because the birth of a new championship is definitely of great significance. This will give incentives to teams that have never won a title. The growth of the Nuggets team and Jokic and other players is also inspirational enough. They won the championship after years of failure, tempering and hard work. The best players, the most suitable lineup equipment, and a persistent team The coaches who devote all their energy to the team have the best opportunity to create the Nuggets’ first championship in team history.

team history

There is no precedent for reaching the finals

First look at the history of the Nuggets. Since joining the NBA in 1976, this team has never reached the finals. They only participated in the finals when they were in the ABA league. That was the season before the Nuggets joined the NBA. It has been forty-seven or eight years now, and the Nuggets have never tasted the finals. The Western Conference Finals is their ceiling.

Before this season, the Nuggets had only reached the Western Conference Finals four times. The earliest one was in 1978, and the most recent one was in 2020. In these four Western Conference finals, the Nuggets all failed, and they were just a stone’s throw away from the finals. In the next three Western Conference finals, the Nuggets all lost to the same opponent-the Lakers. The latter seemed to be a huge gate in the West before the Nuggets hit the finals.

This time, the Nuggets got their wish and won the first championship in team history. It was when the biggest stumbling block was removed in the Western Conference Finals, and the Lakers, the fateful enemy, soared into the sky. And the Nuggets swept the old opponent 4-0, and then realized their dream in the finals. This is not only as simple as “revenge”, nor can it be attributed to coincidence. It is fate, more like “God’s will.”

Except for the Lakers, in the playoffs, they had a little trouble facing the Suns with the so-called Big Four. The rest of the series were won by a 4-1 disparity, including the opponents of the finals, the Heat. Inside, it can be said that they are not their opponents. The Nuggets are really very, very strong this season.