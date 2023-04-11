They conceded the second match point, while this time they were close to the historic promotion to the extra league final. After the first period, the Hradec hockey players led 2:0 over Vítkovice, they had a few promising chances in extra time, but in the end they lost the game after 99 minutes of fighting. “If he’s sorry or not? It’s still 3-2 to the games for us, we’re going home and we’ll try to finish it off. We have a good team and we will use the home environment,” said Hradec Králové defender Mislav Rosandič after Tuesday’s 2:3 defeat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

