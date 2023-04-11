Home Sports How to beat Vítkovice next time? Slovaks from Hradec know not to commit fouls
How to beat Vítkovice next time? Slovaks from Hradec know not to commit fouls

They conceded the second match point, while this time they were close to the historic promotion to the extra league final. After the first period, the Hradec hockey players led 2:0 over Vítkovice, they had a few promising chances in extra time, but in the end they lost the game after 99 minutes of fighting. “If he’s sorry or not? It’s still 3-2 to the games for us, we’re going home and we’ll try to finish it off. We have a good team and we will use the home environment,” said Hradec Králové defender Mislav Rosandič after Tuesday’s 2:3 defeat.

