Qatar 2022 is upon us: 64 matches from November 20 – the day of the inaugural match between Qatar and Ecuador – to the final on December 18. Who will be competing for the World Cup at Lusail Stadium? Perhaps it is still too early to make predictions, but not for bettors: the final and the other 63 matches of the World Cup offer the possibility of playing in different ways: Antepost and single match bets are the main ones. Let’s see in detail what they consist of.

Ante-Post Betting

This category includes all those bets that are made before or during the competition and which concern the final outcome of the competition itself: this page contains several examples. In the case of the World Cup, you can bet on who will pass the group and with what position, on the simple possibility of passing the round, on where a team can arrive (elimination in the round of 16, quarterfinals, etc.); but also on who will play in the final, who will be the tournament’s top scorer, best player and — of course — who will win the World Cup. It is therefore a question of bets not on the single match, but on the event: in this section you will find the best odds.