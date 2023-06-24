how to burn calories

How much walking to lose 1 kg it depends on many factors.

Some of these are entirely subjective, such as the weight: the more you weigh and the more, for the same physical exercise, you use calories and therefore you should lose weight.

Others are extrinsic: walking in the cold burns more calories than doing it in the heat, when instead you lose more fluids (and in the short term also weight, but it’s only an illusion because you regain it quickly)

Finally, others are valid for everyone, and are those on which we can affect, for example the walking speed, the rhythm changes and of course the overall duration of the walk.

In summary, for the same type of route, the same person can burn more or fewer calories depending on how fast they walkand therefore it takes more or less time to walk to lose 1 kg.

1. How much to walk to lose 1 kg

In theory To lose 1 kg of weight in 1 week, you would need to cut about 1,000 calories a daybut, barring truly low-calorie diets for which the intervention of a nutritionist is necessary, it is really difficult to give up all that energy without falling below the threshold of Daily calorie requirement (FCG).

What you can think of doing instead is to combine a little attention to the calories consumed each day with the level of physical activity necessary to burn about 500 calories a day.

Now, the question becomes how to burn those 500 calories a day to lose 1 kg in a week? Or how much walking to lose 1 kg, burning about 500 calories a day?

The answer essentially depends on how fast you walk, which determines the distance and/or time it takes to walk.

Generally indicative but essentially correct:

Walk to walking pace 3 Kcal per kg of body weight are burned in 1 hour Walking a brisk pacelike fitwalking, 5 kcal per kg of body weight is burned in 1 hour. Walking a good pace uphill 6 Kcal per kg of body weight are burned in 1 hour

If you then start to corricchiare or actually run:

Running and soft rhythm you burn 7 Kcal per kg of body weight in 1 hour Run a moderate speed (about 10 km / h) you burn 8 Kcla per kg of body weight in 1 hour Run at intense rhythm (approximately 15 km / h) 16 kcal per kg of body weight are burned in 1 hour

2. How much walking to burn 500 calories

So from the above list, it is clear that the faster you go, the more calories you burn, both walking and running, and therefore the quicker you can think about losing weight. At this point, considering that 1 kg of body weight corresponds more or less to 7000 kcalthe accounts are soon done.

A person weighing 60 kg who did 1 hour of walking exercise, according to the previous list, would burn:

180 kcal walking at a moderate pace 300 kcal walking at a vigorous pace 360 ​​kcal walking uphill

Instead running, again according to the previous list, would burn:

420 kcal running at an easy pace 480 kcal running moderately 960 kcal running at an intense pace

3. How many hours to walk to lose 1 kg

Knowing how many Kcal is equivalent to 1 kg of weight (about 7000 Kcal), your weight and the number of Kcal burned walking at different speeds and intensities, it is then easy to calculate How many hours to walk to lose 1 kg:

39 hours walking at a moderate pace 23 hours walking at a vigorous pace 19 hours walking uphill

E how many hours to run to lose 1 kg of weight:

16 hours of light running 14 hours of moderate running 7 hours of vigorous running

4. How to lose 1 kg of weight by walking

Thinking about How to lose 1 kg of weight by walking it’s easy to get fooled by the idea of ​​walking more hours, intensely and uphill. But to do this, or to run 1 hour, even at a slow pace, you must already be in good physical shape, and if you think about how to lose 1 kg of weight, it means that you are reasonably a little overweight, and therefore the intense and sustained efforts are not easily within reach.

A good tip to track our walking and weight loss is to use a walking app like WeWard, which in addition to suggesting routes, rewards you for the steps you take making you earn: every 1500 steps you earn a Ward, a virtual currency which you will then spend to make purchases in affiliated shops (for example in the chain decathlonamong many).

On the other hand also the idea of walk 40 hours to lose 1 kg of weight it has the flavor of a biblical crossing of the desert, with all the suffering involved. However, there are some clever and clever strategies that can help burn more calories in the same unit of time and be able to lose 1 kg of weight by walking.

As a first thing you can try to make rhythm changes: maybe you can’t walk continuously at an intense pace for 1 hour, but you can do it for a few minutes, and then slow down to catch your breath, and then do it again in a sort of Interval Training that alternates intense phases with others of recovery. Moreover, interval training has been shown to lengthen your ability to burn calories well after it is finished and in the recovery and rest phase.

Looking for ups and downs can be useful a Vary the intensity of your fitness walk: those who live in the hills will have no problems, but even those who live in the city can study some routes that include ascents and descents (such as crossing bridges and overpasses) or stairways.

Also know the correct fitness walking techniquewhich also involves using the muscles of the arms and shoulders, as well as the trunk, can help burn a few more calories and reduce the time it takes to lose 1 kg of weight by walking.

