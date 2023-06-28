How to buy a lottery match in 6 consecutive games?

How to buy the 6 consecutive red weekly football lottery matches?

On June 28, 2023, the football lottery game is in full swing, how to buy the game? See what Netease Hongcai experts say. Netease Hongcai’s foreign experts ushered in an explosion. Foreign expert Vlado hit Georgia 1-1 Netherlands in the European Youth Championship. In this game, he not only scored the score of 1-1 between the two sides within 90 minutes, but also recommended the total number of goals. All games are played, all hits, Vlado has an excellent and stable record. In the past 6 games, they also included and hit scores of multiple games, total goals, half-time and other games. The ball keeps going.

Netease Red Lottery has a professional foreign team including European and American masters. It will analyze and predict the daily football games, not only winning or losing games, half-time games, score predictions, total goals, etc., interested Lottery friends do not miss it. In the middle of the week, the North American Gold Cup, the South American Libertadores Cup and other events are in full swing. How to buy the games? Check out the Red Lottery app on the Internet and you will know everything.

NetEase Hongcai Foreign Experts

The foreign experts of NetEase Hongcai are very famous in China’s gaming industry. As a top analyst in the European and American gaming industry, analyst KD’s previous recommendation results in Hongcai are very good, with a wave of 12 consecutive reds. The recommended plan can win multiple bets More than 200 times, so many lottery fans worship endlessly. NetEase Red Lottery brings together top domestic and foreign football lottery experts such as Zhang Lu, Yang Jian, Peng Weiguo, Li Jinyu, Xu Liang, KD Shark, Nelson, etc., and covers all the lottery games every day. Betting is more purposeful and makes winning easier.

In addition, the deduction bonus of various data models makes Red Lottery fans more profitable when buying lottery. Because of excellent experts and various technical means, NetEase Red Lottery will be set every week. Match recommendation, playing lottery with Netease red lottery has also become the consensus of many lottery players. In order to better guarantee the winning of lottery players, Netease Hongcai also recommends some games from time to time.

Netease Hongcai’s foreign experts are very professional in game research and have their own unique methods. For example, foreign expert Mario will compare the odds offered by China Jingcai with the odds calculated by his own model. If When a certain difference is reached, there will be betting value in it, and Mario will recommend the game on the red color. Over the past year, the results in Hongcai have also proved Mario’s level, and also proved the effectiveness of Mario’s long-term analysis methods.

NetEase Hongcai Foreign Experts

Let’s take a look at the European Youth Championship game where Vlado hit, Georgia 1-1 Netherlands, Vlado hit the result steadily, not only that, he also hit the total number of goals method and half-time method, he analyzed the game in detail before the game For the game, we excerpted a little text plan (after Youdao machine translation): “Group A of the U21 European Cup is undoubtedly the most interesting group. Before the game started, people knew that the most exciting was Georgia, because apart from the host There are also top teams from Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal.

However, despite all the expectations, Georgia spoiled everyone’s plans with a superb result and they are currently top of their group and are in a position to decide their own fate. They were complete outsiders against Portugal, but they managed to pull off a huge surprise, winning 2-0. The result of the next game is the best indication that this match was no coincidence. Although they trailed by 2 goals against Belgium, they still won by 1 point, and they can be said to be closer to victory.

The name will be the first to go to the Euros and they find themselves in the best way because they are the organizers of the tournament together with Romania. There were almost 42,000 fans in the stands for the last match in Tbilisi, an absolute U21 European Cup record. With the support of the fans, these players may have performed better than they were capable of, and that was certainly the case in this game.

The players who play for Georgia don’t play for Europe’s giants, but they deserve all the credit for their fighting spirit and determination. Just 1 point is enough to get them to the knockout stage and they can go further even if they lose, but I don’t think they are taking that into account. The Netherlands are big favorites for this match, but the Georgians are certainly not an easy opponent.

The Dutch team came into this tournament with high expectations. They have every right to do so because they have a generation of great young players playing for prestigious clubs. Among other players, Grawan Birch who played for Bayern Munich, Broby who played for Ajax, Somerwell who played for Leeds and so on. However, their performance in this competition did not justify those expectations.

The Dutch team has been doing well in qualifying. But after that, they weren’t so good. They have played seven games since the qualifying round and have won just two. In the first two games, they only scored 1 goal and won 2 points.

Despite having great players, they have a lot of problems scoring goals, which can be seen from the results of the last few games. In the past 8 games, the Dutch team has failed to score in 6 games, or only scored 1 goal. Looking at what they’ve done in this one, I really think playing +1.5 AH on the home team makes a lot of sense given those results. The pressure on the title favorites will be enormous for the Netherlands, who have an obligation to chase the result.

However, I don’t expect them to be fully open since they’ve seen what Georgia is capable of. If they take the lead, I expect them to slow down the game as much as possible, as they have done in many games in this tournament. Georgia really have nothing to lose in this game but I don’t expect them to rest on their laurels when they have already done so well and with great support from the stands they will do whatever it takes to get the best result. With his well-founded analysis, Vlado hit the game firmly. He also recorded an analysis video for Chinese lottery players. Interested players can click on his plan to inquire.

NetEase Hongcai Foreign Experts

NetEase Hongcai not only has star experts such as Zhang Lu and Yang Jian, but also two artificial intelligence products, Hongcai Index and Five-Star Index, also escort lottery players. Well-known celebrities bring detailed football game technical and tactical analysis to lottery players. In addition, many European analysts select games for lottery players and pass the screening of data models. With such a strong guarantee, football lottery profitability is no longer a dream. Today How to buy lottery? Come and see Netease Hongcai.

