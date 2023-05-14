How to choose the trekking backpack to go hiking in the mountains

Choose it trekking backpack ideal for hiking in the mountains or to do the Camino de Santiago it is not just a question of identifying the best brands: on sale there are numerous models of backpack for hiking, and to find the backpack that best suits your needs you must first of all carefully evaluate thewhat use is to be made of it and the season in which it will be used. One backpack for simple walks in the summer it can (and must) have different characteristics compared to a backpack for great routes such as the Via Francigena; one backpack to use in winter with snow it must contain more material and have even higher waterproof qualities than a backpack intended for summer use. Let us therefore see, based on theintended use of the backpackthe characteristics to evaluate before proceeding with the purchase:

Liters or capacity

Form

Waist band

Back

External pockets

How many liters should a trekking backpack contain?

The capacity of a hiking backpack is measured in litres, but then inside a hiking backpack there must be clothes, food, technological objects, maps, camping equipment and everything needed for any eventuality: the volume of all these objects it is measured in liters, hence the difficulty, for those who have to buy their first backpack, to evaluate the right capacity of a backpack suitable for their needs.

ideally one backpack for day trips may not exceed 35 liters of capacity: a 15-20 liter backpack is fine for a walk without too much effort; from 20 to 30 liters it is a backpack in which to comfortably put everything you need during a day excursion (water, food, rain jacket, a guide or a book); a 35-litre backpack can be useful if, in addition to carrying what you need, you also have to think about children, who always have a few more needs.

Per multi-day excursions and walks that require overnight stays in shelters or other reception accommodations, the ideal volume of the backpack should range from 35 to 60 litres: in these cases, in fact, it is necessary to carry spare clothes, spare footwear, the necessary for the night and for waking up and everything you need to stay away from home for two or more days.

If you then choose to camping or bivouac in total autonomy you certainly need an XXL backpack of over 60 liters: although the tendency to reduce weight and size can work wonders, a tent, sleeping bag, stove and necessary to prepare a meal, supplies of food or water in addition to what has already been listed above are all objects that occupy space in a hiking backpack.

What shape should a hiking backpack have?

Trekking backpacks are essentially of slightly squared or more rectangular and elongated shape. For simple walks on tourist or hiking trails (signposted with T or E) a more compact backpack may also be fine. If, on the other hand, impervious routes are foreseen, in the thick vegetation, or via ferratas or sections for Expert Hikers, a tapered backpack that develops vertically is advisable: in this way the probability of imbalance is reduced as well as that of getting caught in branches or shrubs.

It is also important to know that by now almost all the manufacturers of technical backpacks provide both men’s and women’s modelstaking into account in this case the different physical conformation: circumference of the pelvis, shape of the shoulder straps and dimensions of the backrest above all.

For the same reason it is necessary also carefully evaluate the length, width and arrangement of the shoulder straps: once they are padded and adjustable (here the guide on how to wear and adjust the backpack correctly) they must also fit comfortably over the collarbones. The chest strap is useful to prevent the shoulder straps from slipping out, and for large backpacks, over 40 litres, it is advisable to make sure that there are also load recall straps: these are the two buckles located between the upper part of the shoulder straps and the actual compartment of the backpack and can be adjusted, ‘releasing’ the pressure of the load from the shoulders.

Does the trekking backpack have to have a waist band?

Yes, especially for backpacks of 30 liters or more, the presence of the waist band is essential: if adjusted correctly, making it rest on the hips, it allows unload the weight of the backpack on the legs instead of the shoulderssignificantly reducing shoulder and back fatigue. Also in this case, as for the shoulder straps, it is good that the waist band is padded: once it was a simple strip of resistant fabric, and only served to keep the backpack in place on the back, now it is a real staple. support of the load and must not cause discomfort during the journey.

Does the back of the backpack need to be padded?

No, on the contrary: the problem with the back is not that it has to be padded but that allow air to pass (which a fully padded backrest would not allow to do). Once upon a time, the solution was a rigid metal structure that separated the backpack from the back: today there are different solutions, from those in non-deformable plastic material to slightly raised support areas, and there are also backpacks that feature a perforated mesh that rests on the back by distancing the load from the body, allowing perspiration to transpire. The best quality backpacks also include the possibility to adjust the height of the backrest, thus adapting to people of different heights: this is also a detail to be evaluated in the case of out-of-average height.

Does the trekking backpack have to have external pockets?

Yes, definitely yes. Because there are small items that would otherwise get lost in the main compartment; because there are frequently used objects (typically: water bottle or hot drink) that must remain close at hand; because there are delicate objects that it is better to always have an eye on (all technological gadgets for example); and why the pockets can help to better balance the load (here the guide on how to fill the backpack for an excursion).

Furthermore: several small or medium-sized external pockets are better than a single large pocket external to the main compartment, again for a matter of load balance; in large backpacks it is also good that the central compartment is divided into two or more compartments, independently accessible from the outside, to divide the material according to weight or use; and always in medium-large sized backpacks external laces are useful, which are used to secure the loads that are normally on the outside: each one has its own specific function, in particular very technical backpacks such as those for climbing or ski mountaineering, and it is always it is useful to ask the shopkeeper for their purpose.

Some backpacks also include the presence of the so-called ‘camel bag’, or the pocket for water with a straw that reaches close to the face: these are normally backpacks for specific uses, for example for trail running or MTB.

Finally, the best quality backpacks also include a pocket with built-in rain cover: it is a waterproof hood that slips off and covers the entire backpack, fastening with an elastic band on the edge, preventing the rain from wetting the fabric, and which allows the trekking backpack to be truly waterproof.

Evaluate all these features is now possible proceed with the purchase saving both time and money.

Credits: Unsplash

