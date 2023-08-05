A roomy and resistant backpack is the best ally for your outdoor activities. However, during a long climb, a run in the middle of nature or a trekking session, the backpack can catch dust or sweat, and risk getting damagedeven if it is not noticeable to the naked eye. For this reason, knowing how to clean the backpack correctly and do it periodically becomes essential to always keep it in good condition and prevent germs or bacteria from proliferating.

How to clean your backpack (before and after your trip)

You discover thanks to Thule’s advice on how to properly clean your outdoor backpackto enjoy all your adventures without worries and ensure a longer life to your equipment.

Always better to wash by hand

In case of doubts and to avoid any kind of damage, the best thing is to wash the backpacks by hand, which is definitely a more delicate method and able to respect the properties of each type of fabric. Again, before washing it will be necessary remove all items from the backpack and pull out any separate pockets or straps. After removing the superficial dirt with a vacuum cleaner or a brush, it will be sufficient to immerse the backpack in a basin with detergent and rinse. For more complicated or stubborn stains, specific products can be used, together with a small sponge or a toothbrush, leaving them to act for about 30 minutes. After that, the backpack can be left to dry naturally, hanging upside down, preferably in a shady place with good air circulation: in this way the light and heat of the sun will not damage the fabric and discolour it.

Now that you know how to wash your backpack, you won’t have to worry about dirt or time passing: the only concern will be to enjoy your adventures with maximum fun. If, on the other hand, you have doubts about the material and the fabric, here are some further tips.

Nylon backpacks

Nylon backpacks, such as the Thule Sapling, can easily be washed in the washing machine, provided you do not exceed a temperature of 40°C, given that the fabric in which they are made risks deforming with heat. For the same reason, tumble drying is not recommended. Furthermore, bleach and aggressive detergents can ruin nylon: for this reason, delicate detergents must be preferred. Thule Sapling is a perfect child carrier backpack for even the youngest children to enjoy a day outdoors. Its ErgoRide seat is removable and machine washable, and features an anti-drool holder to ensure comfortable and easy cleaning. Breathable and cool, Thule Sapling comes with a UPF 50 sun visor.

Polyester backpacks

Polyester backpacks can be machine washed at 40°C and dry easily: for this it is not necessary to dry them in the dryer, which could otherwise deteriorate the fabrics, zips and straps. Polyester can also be used in mixed washes, as the color does not transfer between garments.

Canvas backpacks

The canvas of some backpacks, such as the Thule Aion Travel Backpack 28L, can be machine washed, but may discolour when mixed with other fabrics. It is also necessary to avoid the use of bleach, which can yellow the fabric, and hot water, which shrinks it. Finally, delicate detergents are to be preferred. The Thule Aion 28 liter travel backpack is made from 100% recycled and bluesign certified material. Convenient internal TPU divider separates dirty or wet items from clean items and keeps the space organized. The backpack has numerous internal pockets and the back panel opens completely like a suitcase, to conveniently store everything you need for a trip.

