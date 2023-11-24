How to develop the sports industry after the Asian Games. Zhejiang, the “hometown of badminton in the country”, takes the lead in breaking the rules_Hangzhou Net

Jiangshan, Zhejiang, known as the “hometown of badminton in the country”, is taking the lead in discussions and initiatives to develop the sports industry in the wake of the Hangzhou Asian Games. With the guidance of the China Badminton Association, the city recently hosted the “Badminton Meet and Create the Future Together” – 2023 Jiangshan Badminton Industry Development Roundtable.

The event brought together experts, scholars, world champions, and local industry leaders to discuss and explore paths for making the badminton industry bigger and stronger through breaking circles and integrating. As one of the most important badminton production clusters in China, Jiangshan accounts for nearly two-thirds of the country’s total output, with 55 badminton production and supporting companies employing more than 20,000 people.

The hosting of the Hangzhou Asian Games has played an important role in the vigorous development of badminton, and created favorable conditions for the industry’s growth. In response, representatives of participating enterprises have pledged to increase scientific research, invest in technology, improve product quality, and enhance market competitiveness.

Mao Shufeng, deputy mayor of Jiangshan City, emphasized the need to leverage the foundation of the badminton industry and make good use of the “Asian Games legacy” to accelerate development. This includes integrating sports with tourism, culture, and education to elevate the role of the badminton industry in the city’s economic development.

Prior to the meeting, badminton world champion Wang Lin issued an initiative to encourage more participation in badminton among the general public. The same day also saw the start of the China Employees Badminton League Finals in Jiangshan, with 300 enthusiasts from various industries competing for top honors. The event was certified as an “A-level event for Chinese employee sports” by the China Enterprise Sports Association, further solidifying Jiangshan’s reputation as a “Sports Country, Sports Land.”

Overall, the discussions and initiatives in Jiangshan reflect the city’s ambitious plans to capitalize on the success of the Asian Games and drive the development of the sports industry, particularly in the realm of badminton. By integrating various sectors and empowering cities, Jiangshan aims to strengthen its position as a leading force in the sports industry on a national and global scale.

