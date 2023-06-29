how to dispose of it and pass the fatigue

Hard legs. Muscle pain. Soreness. Difficulty walking. These are the typical and common sensations after every hard or intense workout, on foot or by bike, and it’s the fault of thelactic acid, or lactate, a substance that our body produces habitually even at rest and which, however, increases with increasing muscular effort. Basically, lactic acid is a by-product of anaerobic lactacid metabolism, the mechanism that produces energy independently of the use of oxygen and using glucose. Small detail: it is a toxic compound for cells, not in the sense of poisonous but in the sense that its presence in the blood is linked to the feeling of fatigue. What is perhaps less well known is that substantially lactic acid takes about a couple of hours to get rid of, while the feeling of fatigue and pain in the legs remains.

How to dispose of lactic acid in the legs

Although the permanence of lactic acid in the leg muscles does not go beyond two hours, it is nevertheless a good thing to avoid excessive and prolonged accumulations by implementing a series of strategies before and after training or physical effort to speed up waste disposal and recover faster.

Read also

What to do before a workout to avoid lactic acid

The simplest and most immediate thing to do before a workout to avoid lactic acid buildup is a heating done right. 5′ or 10′ at a gentle pace to prepare the muscles for effort and a little dynamic stretching can help delay the onset of lactic acid in the muscles even with hard workouts and even beyond the aerobic threshold level.

>> Read also: How to avoid cramps

Then the amino acids: a correct intake in the hours before training can prevent or reduce excessive lactic acid accumulation. Correct intake does not necessarily mean dietary supplementation: there are numerous foods and foods that are naturally rich in amino acids.

>> Read also: What to eat before a workout

What to do after a workout to get rid of the lactic acid in your legs

Even more important than what you can do before a workout is what you need to do after a strenuous effort to get the lactic acid out of your legs.

>> Read also: 5 tips to recover faster after a workout

Static stretching to dispose of lactic acid at the end of the workout

The first thing to do, immediately after training, is the traditional static stretching, remembering to stretch all the muscles affected by the sport you practice. In the case of the legs, the quadriceps but also the hamstrings, the calves of course, but also all the abdominal and back muscles that connect to the legs.

>> Read also: 5 stretching exercises to do after running

Cryotherapy and ice packs to speed up the elimination of lactic acid

By now more and more sportsmen have become accustomed to the idea of ​​cryotherapy and ice packs at the end of an intense effort to accelerate muscle recovery and facilitate the disposal of lactic acid: you don’t need a real cryotherapy machine but it can be fine just to immerse your legs in a tub of very cold or icy water.

>> Read also: How cryotherapy works and its benefits after sport

Hot bath or sauna

It seems contradictory to cryotherapy but also a hot bath or relaxation in a warm room such as that of the sauna, preferably with the help of scented salts, can facilitate the disposal of lactic acid in the legs at the end of a hard and tiring workout.

>> Read also: Taking a sauna keeps the brain young and the heart healthy

Massages and foam rollers

Finally, for those who can, even a relaxing massage can facilitate the recovery and elimination of lactic acid. And for those who don’t have a masseur at their disposal, a good alternative can be the use of the foam roller, or triggeron which to slide the muscle groups in order to loosen them and prepare them for the recovery phase for example with these exercises.

>> Read also: All the benefits of foam roller

Drink and eat

Eating and drinking correctly should always be valid but even more so at the end of an athletic effort hydration and nutrition play an important role for the reconstitution of muscle tissue, recovery from fatigue and obviously also the disposal of lactic acid. In particular fruit and vegetables, which are basic, help to lower the pH and facilitate the disposal of lactic acid.

Credits photo: Pixabay

>> Read also: What is the anti-accident diet

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

