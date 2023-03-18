Fartlek training for running is one very popular form of training among runners that combines continuous and interval training to improve cardiovascular fitness, endurance and speed. It originates in Sweden and is a great way for runners to switch up their workouts and achieve their prep goals. In this article, we’ll explore the benefits of Fartlek training for running and provide some tips for doing it effectively.

What is Fartlek Training for running

The Fartlek workout for running involvesalternating between periods of running at a high intensity and jogging or walking at a lower intensity. The pace and length of each interval is determined by your individual fitness level and training goals. The term “fartlek” means “speed game” in Swedish and the training is designed to be fun, varied and effective. And this is precisely one of the reasons behind its success, together with its effectiveness.

Benefits of Fartlek for running

Fartlek training presents many potential benefits for fitness enthusiasts and athletes, including:

Improved cardiovascular endurance: Fartlek training can increase your heart rate and improve overall cardiovascular endurance.

Increased speed and stamina: By incorporating high-intensity intervals into your workouts, you can improve your running speed and endurance.

Burn more calories: Fartlek training is a form of high-intensity exercise that can help you burn more calories than traditional steady-state cardio.

Boosting metabolism: Fartlek training can help increase your metabolism, leading to more calorie burning throughout the day.

Greater muscular endurance: Fartlek training can also help increase muscular endurance, making it easier to perform everyday activities and other physical activities.

Reduction of the risk of accidents: Fartlek training can help improve overall strength, flexibility and coordination, reducing the risk of injury during physical activity.

More fun workouts: Fartlek training can be a more varied and enjoyable form of exercise than traditional steady-state cardio, helping you maintain your fitness routine over the long term.

In general, Fartlek training can be a highly effective way to improve your fitness and achieve your fitness goals. However, it’s important to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts to avoid injury and fatigue

Potential Contraindications of Fartlek Training

Like any form of physical activity, Fartlek training comes with some risks. Here you are some potential risks to be aware of:

Overload injuries: Fartlek training can be high impact and put a lot of stress on your muscles and joints, increasing your risk of overuse injuries such as stress fractures, tendonitis or muscle sprains.

Cardiovascular stress: Fartlek training can be highly intense and place significant stress on your cardiovascular system, which can be risky for people with certain pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure or asthma. It is important to consult your doctor before starting any new exercise program.

Heatstroke: If you perform Fartlek training in hot or humid conditions, you may be at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. It’s important to stay hydrated and take breaks if you start to feel dizzy, light-headed, or excessively fatigued.

Lack of adequate warm-up and cool-down: Fartlek training involves intense bursts of activity, which can increase your risk of injury if you don’t warm up and cool down properly before and after workouts.

To minimize the risk of injury or health complications during Fartlek training, it is It’s important to start slowly, listen to your body, and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts over time. You should also wear appropriate footwear, stay hydrated, and stretch before and after your workouts. If you have any pre-existing medical conditions or concerns about your health, you should consult your doctor before starting any new exercise program.

How to do Fartlek training effectively

To get the most out of your Fartlek workouts, here are some tips to follow:

Start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and length of your intervals

Mix up the terrain and distances to keep things interesting

Use landmarks, music or other cues to guide your intervals

Incorporate ascents or descents for an added challenge

Wear appropriate footwear and keep hydrated

Always start with a proper warm-up and cool-down to prevent injury

Fartlek Workouts to Try

Ecco some examples of Fartlek workouts which you can try for running:

Pyramidal fartlek: This workout involves gradually increasing the intensity and length of your intervals, then decreasing them again. Start with a 1-minute interval at a moderate pace, then build up to 2 minutes at a faster pace, 3 minutes at an even faster pace, and so on, until you reach your maximum intensity. Then, gradually decrease to 2 minutes, 1 minute, and so on, until you’re back to your starting pace. Take 1-2 minutes of recovery between each interval.

Fartlek on hill repeats: Find a hill or creek and do a series of intervals alternating between uphill sprinting and downhill recovery. Start with a 30-second uphill sprint, then run or walk downhill for 1-2 minutes of recovery. Repeat for 5-10 intervals.

Fartlek casuale: This workout involves varying intervals based on random factors, such as landmarks, changes in terrain, or the tempo of your music. Run at a moderate pace, then increase your intensity and speed up for 30-60 seconds each time you encounter a specific landmark, such as a tree or stop sign. Rest for 1-2 minutes between each interval.

Fartlek Run Tempo: Start with a 10-15 minute warm-up at a moderate pace, then do a series of tempo intervals, where you run at a comfortably hard pace for 3-5 minutes, then recover for 1-2 minutes. Repeat for 3-5 intervals, then cool down by jogging for 10-15 minutes at a moderate pace.

Remember to tailor your Fartlek workouts to your fitness level and goals, and always start with a proper warm-up and cool-down to prevent injury.

READ ALSO: The 7 running workouts that improve performance

Credits Photo by Fitsum Admasu, Greg Rosenke, Gary Butterfield on Unsplash

Advertising