Il Grand Tour of Catalonia it is an itinerary of footpaths on the sea between Barcelona and the cities of the coast, between history, nature and food and wine.

An itinerary that connects the historical and cultural heritage, the natural landscapes and the pleasures of good food in a single, great tour which, from Barcelona, ​​extends for about 2,000 km through Catalonia.

An experience that encompasses many others, to be experienced at a slow pace.

Here we tell the three stages that wind between the hinterland and coastal areas, dedicated to those who – while not giving up the sea and sand – want to discover some secret and hidden corners of this wonderful Spanish region.

How to do the Grand Tour of Catalonia, 3 walking trails by the sea

The nature, the characteristic architecture of the Catalan cities, the art and the unique flavors of this corner of Spain, the intense scents and colors of a destination that immediately strikes the heart. The Grand Tour of Catalonia takes you through 2,000 km from/to Barcelona, ​​which tell, step by step, the incredible riches of this land.

Adventures inspired by great exploratory voyages of the mid-19th century, between mountains and sea: landscapescolors and flavors that reveal the essence of this wonderful region, along the path of history, nature, culture and good food, united by a minimum common denominator: to experience the most authentic and secret Catalonia.

Whether you want to walk it tut in one go in 13 daysor opt for one of 5 shorter itineraries, hop in a car and hit the road.

If you love the sea, we reveal the three itineraries that could be right for you, because they include stops in places on the Catalan coast. Be careful though, because the first encounter with the Grand Tour could be addictive and you will want to ride them all 2,000 km, leaving nothing to chance, without letting anything slip away, aware that the emotions and experiences you will live will be many, different, intense and to keep close in your memory. And in the heart.

1. Walking route from Barcelona to Tarragona

Main stops: Barcellona, ​​Montserrat, Bages, Solsona, Penedès, El Vendrell, Tarragona

Duration: 6 days

Length: 462 km

A combination of history and modernity, culture, art and gastronomy. This is Barcelona, ​​the exuberant and eclectic Catalan capital, the starting point (and return) of the Grand Tour. Not only synonymous with Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia, Ramblas and beach holidays, but also with surprising suggestions that allow you to discover even its corners more remote. Walking through its streets, you will be pervaded by the joyful and imaginative atmosphere, but you will also enter the heart of the modernist soul which is shown in all its splendor in the artistic and architectural works of Pablo Picasso (ed. this year marks the 50th anniversary of his death) and of Antoni Gaudì or, in the Eixample district, with buildings with a geometric and orderly design, while the Barri Gòtic district, with its narrow streets with a medieval flavor, shows all its Gothic charm.

Continue inland to Montserrat, Catalonia’s most iconic mountain (whose name means “serrated mountain”), to admire the bizarre rock formations, reminiscent of animals and other creatures, and to discover the precious natural heritage of the Parc Natural de the Muntanya de Montserrat and the Parc Natural de Sant Llorenç del Munt i l’Obac.

However, this is also an area of ​​wine and vineyards, which are lost as far as the eye can see: from Bages where you can visit the vats of the Vall del Montcau, stone constructions for the production of wine, to Penedès to understand the secrets of Cava by visiting the Cava Interpretation Center and visiting the Vinseum de Vilafranca del Penedès, a museum dedicated to the production of Catalan wine.

In the Catalan hinterland there are other particularly interesting places, such as Solsona, a city with a rich Baroque architectural heritage, Sitges, one of the most beautiful places on the coast of Barcelona, ​​El Vendrell, a place that inspired the famous cellist, composer and conductor Pau Casals and finally Tarragona, the final stage of this first part of the Grand Tour.

2. Itinerary on foot from Tarragona to Lleida

Main stops: Tarragona, Terres de l’Ebre, Delta dell’Ebro, Priorat, Poblet, Prades, Lleida

Duration: 7 days

Length: 418 km

In the footsteps of Domènech i Montaner e Picasso up to the notes of the wine. This itinerary could be summed up like this which, after a first visit to Tarragona, with its captivating ancient history, testified by numerous Roman ruins, sites included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and by the incredible mix between Roman history and medieval, leads you to the discovery of nearby Reus, the birthplace of Antoni Gaudì, where, however, it is the numerous architectural works by Domènech i Montaner (ed. this year the centenary of his death is celebrated) that stand out as you stroll through its streets.

Go inland, in the Terres de l’Ebre, a territory declared a Biosphere Reserve, custodian of many ecosystems and changing and colorful landscapes, and travel the course of the Ebro on foot, by bicycle or by boat until you reach its delta, one of the richest areas in biodiversity of Catalonia.

After a stop at Tortoisea jewel with a rich historical, artistic and landscape heritage, continue to Horta de Sant Joan, the small village where you can retrace the steps of the great painter Pablo Picasso, but also visit its surroundings by bike along the Via Verde Val de Zafán or go kayaking in the waters of the Ebro river to admire the town of look at youknown for the Templar Castle, perhaps the most beautiful in Catalonia (!!), and the Iberian settlement of Castellet de Banyoles.

From the river to the terraces of Priory – a hymn to the history of Catalan wine – from the slopes of Serra del Montsant to the medieval monastery of Escaladei (spiritual center of the Priorat and the oldest in the Iberian peninsula), from Siurana to Prades, characterized by the red color of the stone of many buildings (note also referred to as Villa Roja), up to Montblanc (declared an Asset of National Interest) to learn about the legend of Sant Jordi, Patron Saint of Catalonia, to the Reial Monestir de Santa Maria de Poblet monastery, protected by Unesco, and to the Reial Monestir de Santa Maria de Vallbona, the only female monastery along the Via Cistercense.

A stop at THE Borges whitewhere the excellent olive oil from the Les Garrigues PDO is produced before concluding this itinerary in Lleida, a town rich in history, where we recommend a visit to the Seu Vella, the cathedral fortress that dominates the city, and the Castle of the King, La Suda, of Arab origin and then re-adapted by the Christian kings.

3. Walking route from Figueres to Barcelona

Main stops: Figueres, Palamós, Girona, Montseny, Costa del Maresme, Barcellona

Duration: 7 days

Length: 525 km

The landscapes and works of Salvador Dalí are the protagonists of this itinerary that begins in Figueres, birthplace of the artist. A close encounter with Surrealism and the very special Dalí Theater-Museum, for a journey to discover works that are still today the most extraordinary artistic expression of the Catalan painter. Its location, a few kilometers from the sea and at the foot of the Pyrenees, characterizes its gastronomy but this is also the Empordà area, known for its wine Denomination of Origin. Crossing it, you reach the natural park of Cap de Creus which encompasses different ecosystems and the small fishing village of Port Lligat where what was Dalì’s residence for many years is located, up to Cadaqués, a center of a thousand souls, dominated by an imposing nature.

Heading south, stop at The Scalea medieval village full of charm, where the Greco-Roman archaeological site of Empúries stands, a settlement dating back over 2000 years ago, and continue towards the medieval Catalan jewels, to be visited on an e-bike, pausing in Peratallada, Ullastret , Canapost, La Bisbal d’Empordà (Catalan capital of ceramics) and Pals, a splendid fortified city set on a promontory.

Along the Costa Brava, not far from Barcelona, ​​here Palamós with its colorful houses, sandy bays and wonderful coves, where one of the cooking workshops of the Espai del Peix cultural center awaits you: whether you are skilled in the kitchen or simple gourmets, you will delight in preparing some typical dishes of the Catalan fishermen’s diet.

From Tossa de Mar, a village built on the promontory of Head of Tossa, defined as “the blue paradise” by the painter Marc Chagall, reach Girona by car, not before a walk along a stretch of the Camí de Ronda. Let yourself be captivated by Vic, by its medieval architecture which frames its young spirit and then immerse yourself in the Parc Natural del Montseny, the heart of the Montseny Biosphere Reserve, recognized in 1978 by UNESCO and which today covers an area of 50,000 hectares.

Leave the Costa Brava hinterland to head towards the coast of Maresme, but before a dip in the sea, get to the heart of the modernist triangle starting from Canet de Mar to get to know the incredible works of the architect Domènech i Montaner, passing through Matarò where the first work of Antoni Gaudí is found, the so-called Nau Gaudí, concluding with Barcelona where many artistic expressions of both architects are found. And for a complete tour of the Catalan capital, take a walk in the medieval El Born district, where boutiques, trendy clubs, but also art galleries and cultural spaces find ample display.

