Walking with snowshoes in the woods covered with fresh snow is an increasingly popular activity in all mountain areas: it is decidedly cheaper than a day on skis, it allows more intimate and slow contact with high altitude environments and, like all activities related to walking, it instills a pleasant feeling of well-being and gratification. Walking with snowshoes is all in all simple (here are the tips for starting snowshoeing), if you observe some basic rules for safety in fresh snow (here are the 7 tips for going off-piste in complete safety). And among the advice also on how to dress for snowshoeing.

How to dress for snowshoeing

So let’s see what the choice of suitable clothing must take into account a snowshoe excursion in the fresh snow.

No cotton t-shirts

In fact, cotton retains sweat (here are the reasons why it is always not recommended to use cotton for sports) and with low temperatures you just need to stop for a moment to admire the landscape to immediately feel cold. In contact with the skin it is fine wear t-shirts made of breathable technical material capable of quickly evaporating sweat. They’re fine running t-shirts or trekking, with short or long sleeves, and obviously i base layer for winter.

Dress in layers

Over the technical t-shirt you need a second garment that keeps you warm and allows moisture to wick away: fleeces made of synthetic fabric or so-called are fine mid-layer, or intermediate layers. Better if they have a thumb loop and slightly covering sleeves up to the hand (like this one), so they can slip into gloves, and a high zip on the neck, to insulate in case of wind or when you stop for a break .

Above all a waterproof shell

It suits avoid capes and oilskins, which are waterproof but not breathableand choose a jacket made of waterproof and breathable technical material such as Polartec or Gore-Tex: you don’t get wet in contact with the snow, and sweat evaporates quickly: here are 10 models also suitable for snowshoeing.

No to ski pants

True that they should keep you warm, but they are often more ‘stiff’ and bulky than a pair of normal trekking pants: summer ones are also good, as long as they are waterproof – you may sink knee-deep in fresh snow – and breathable. If you fear the cold you can also wear tights like those for running in winter: they keep you warm and do not retain sweat.

However, jeans or corduroy trousers should be absolutely avoided: they are also made of cotton, and once soaked they become cold and heavy. If you don’t have a pair here are some tips for choosing them trekking trousers to use when going to the mountains.

High trekking shoes

Snow is a soft surface, and despite the floating effect given by snowshoes it can happen that you lose grip. So they are needed Scarpe da trekking which protect the ankle and ensure good stability in the step. Furthermore, the shoes will always be in contact with the snow, and to keep feet dry they must be waterproof and breathable: here too, technical membranes are always a guarantee. Together with the boots it might be worth choosing a Good model of snowshoes.

Gaiters always and anyway

You can find all types and all prices, and it’s money well spent: the gaiters they prevent snow from getting into your shoes, wetting socks and feet until they get cold.

Trekking socks

The tradition of thick wool socks is now to be abandoned. There are excellent socks on the market in synthetic technical fabric that adhere to the foot, avoid blisters and allow sweat to breathe. And there are also ones made of thin merino wool, which also keep you warm with more technicality and the same results. At the end of the day your feet will be fresh and dry, and you will be very grateful.

Gloves: yes, highly recommended

It is true that the vigorous action of the arms with the sticks warms the hands after a few minutes, but they are always needed to keep the hands warm and dry: therefore avoid woolen ones, which get soaked, and always prefer those in technical fabric like these that keep your hands warm. And if you have any doubts about trekking poles, here 7 good reasons to use them even on snow.

Hat and glasses: always put in your backpack

You can also walk bareheaded, but stopping with a sweaty head at 0°C is not ideal, and a hat that you can slip on on the fly is always useful. The same goes for sunglasses: the light and glare from the snow can be annoying, if not harmful at very high altitudes, and a pair of sports glasses, with close-fitting arms and lenses with protection from the sun’s rays, are always useful.

Backpack: it is always useful, and is never too much of a burden

Along with the hat and glasses it is a good idea to pack a thermos or a water bottle with water or hot or cold drinks, a snack to munch on during a short break, a map of the area where you snowshoe and some devices for off-piste safety: if it is planned to abandon the marked routes it is often required by law to always equip yourself with an avalanche transceiver and other localization and first aid devices (which can be purchased here). If you need to buy a backpack you will find a good selection here of hiking backpacks from 10 to 80 liters

