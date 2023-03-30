When organizing a trip to the mountains, it is essential to dress in an “onion”, or rather in layers, in order to regulate body temperature during physical activity and better face the changing weather conditions. All this is possible thanks to the SCOTT Mountain Wear line designed for multisport enthusiasts, versatile and suitable for any adventure in any season.

First layer: Start with a lightweight garment made from breathable fabric, such as polypropylene or merino wool, which wicks moisture away from your body and helps keep you dry. The Our Defined Merino tops and pants are a good example of a base layer.

Midlayer: Add one or more insulating fabric midlayers, like the pile of floating day, to maintain body heat. The more layers you add, the better your body temperature control will be.

Outer layer: Always carry one resistant Gore-Tex jacket or shell weatherproof, to protect you from the wind and rain.

Accessories: don’t forget to wear, if necessary, a warm hat, gloves, thick socks and shoes suitable for protecting the extremities of the body from the cold.

Remember that during physical activity, the body produces heat and sweat; it is therefore important to adjust your layers according to the temperature and the physical activity you will be doing. In general, it’s best to start with multiple layers and slowly remove one at a time.