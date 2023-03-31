When organizing a trip to the mountains, it is it is essential to dress like an onion’, or better to say in layers, in order to regulate the body temperature during physical activity and better face the changing weather conditions. Find out how thanks to SCOTT, who just launched the linea Mountain Wear designed for multisport enthusiasts, versatile and suitable for any adventure in any season.

How to dress warmly while hiking in the mountains

First layer: Start with a lightweight garment made from breathable fabric, such as polypropylene or merino wool, which wicks moisture away from your body and helps keep you dry. Our Defined Merino tops and pants are a good example of a base layer.

Middle layer: Add one or more midlayers of insulating fabric, such as fleece or wool, to keep your body warm. The more layers you add, the better your body temperature control will be.

Outer layer: Always carry a weatherproof Gore-Tex jacket or shell with you to protect you from the wind and rain.

Accessories: do not forget to wear, if necessary, a warm hat, gloves, thick socks and shoes suitable for protecting the extremities of the body from the cold.

Remember that during physical activity, the body produces heat and sweat; it is therefore important to adjust your layers according to the temperature and the physical activity you will be doing. In general, it’s best to start with multiple layers and slowly remove one at a time.

Base Layer

And the first layer of clothing you wear when you go to the mountains. The goal of the first layer is to keep you dry and comfortable by absorbing sweat produced during physical activity. The most suitable garments are those made of breathable fabrics such as polypropylene or merino wool. These fabrics are able to absorb moisture from the body and transfer it to the next layer, thus keeping the body dry. Plus, merino wool fabrics are naturally antibacterial, which means they don’t smell bad.

Thermal shirt and pants must fit close to the body without being too tight, in order to allow free circulation of air. This way, body heat will be held close to the skin, keeping the body warm.

MAIN FEATURES

– Lightness

– High breathability

– Quick drying

Mid Layer

It aims to insulate the body from cold and keep body heat. The most suitable garments are those made of insulating fabrics such as fleece or wool. These fabrics are able to retain body heat and maintain a constant body temperature, even in extremely cold conditions.

And they can wear one or more garments, depending on the climatic conditions. For example, in case of very low temperatures, you can opt for a thick fleece, while in less extreme conditions, you can choose a light wool sweater.

These clothes must be comfortable, and not too tight, in order to allow free circulation of air.

MAIN FEATURES

– High breathability

– Excellent comfort

Outer layer

Jackets are more protective layer against the weather: they have the purpose of protecting the body from wind, rain and snow, thus keeping the body dry and sheltered from the elements. The best performing and most suitable jackets for protection are those in Gore-Tex or similar materials. These fabrics are waterproof and breathable at the same timewhich means that they prevent water from penetrating, but allow moisture to escape from the body, thus keeping the body dry.

MAIN FEATURES

– Waterproof

– Windproof

– Robustness

Equipment

Also not to be underestimated accessories and equipment when tackling the mountain environment, both for safety and comfort during the activity. You should use accessories appropriate to the climatic conditions and the activity performed to protect the body from the cold, wind and sun.

Backpack: a good hiking backpack is essential to carry the necessary equipment and food during the excursion.

Shoes: Durable and comfortable trail running shoes are important to protect your feet and ensure good grip on rough terrain.

Sticks: Trekking poles are useful for balancing your body weight while walking and help prevent injuries.

Gloves: A pair of waterproof and windproof gloves are important to keep your hands warm and dry.

First aid kit: it is important to have a first aid kit with you in order to deal with any injuries during the excursion.

Emergency blanket: An emergency blanket is useful for maintaining body heat in an emergency.

