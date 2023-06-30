How to enjoy your holiday (with sport and more)

After months and months of work or study and after the long-term stress associated with Covid, the time has finally come go on holiday. But how really enjoy it? For example, following Roberto Re’s decalogue, mental coach and personal training expert who also helps several competitive sportsmen to live the moment positively, pushing away negative thoughts.

1. Project yourself already at the start

The weight of the past year is felt, it is therefore important, during the last working days or in the race for reservations, have positive thoughts: imagine yourself already lying on the beach, focusing on the beautiful moments that you will soon experience, so as to ease the moments of stress that inevitably arise during the organization phase. In short, remember that you will soon be rewarded for these last little efforts!

2. Leave your “thoughts” at home

In anticipation of what will be weeks of break, it is natural to speed up the pace of work, but once the holidays have begun, it is good completely detach the head from the worries of work and everyday life, so as to enjoy a real rest on vacation.

3. Conquer organization anxiety

Don’t worry about the little things that typically need to be organized or the fact that you can forget something at home: it is useless and counterproductive to pursue the perfection of the preparations.

4. Expect the unexpected

It’s okay to be organized and manage a sort of daily schedule, but don’t overdo it. Learning to welcome the unexpected as positive possibilities is the trump card. Think about it: often some of the best holiday memories are the result of unforeseen situations.

5. Enjoy yourself one day at a time

Experience your holiday day by day without mentally anticipating the moment of return, as unfortunately the most anxious people tend to do, so that they are never able to really enjoy the period of “detachment” from the routine. In fact, projecting yourself on the day of return only increases anxiety, with negative consequences on psychological relaxation.

6. Exercise

Outdoor sports and exercise in general make you feel good at the moment and are also an effective way to relieve psychological tension and get back to the starting blocks with the right energy and dynamism.

7. Relaxed, but “turned on”

Hold activate the mind, reading, informing yourself or in general keeping yourself active with things you like and that you often don’t have the time to do, is a decisive point. The beauty and the usefulness of the holidays lies precisely in the fact that they are the right time to do things not guided by a sense of duty, but by the pleasure of doing something good for you.

8. Look for new stimuli

The holiday is also an occasion for engage in sports (such as SUP or mountaineering) e more generally in activities other than usual. For the pleasure of living new experiences, but also to increase self-esteem by discovering that you possess perhaps unexpected abilities.

9. Choose the right company

Without a doubt, in recent times we have somewhat lost the relationship with “the other”: the holidays can be a perfect time to find it again by reopening to socializing. And try to share time with positive peoplemay they help you leave fears and problems in the background.

10. Don’t take yourself too seriously!

Even if in everyday life you are a discreet and selective personbetter abandon this holiday lifestyle and not take yourself too seriously!

Credits: photo by APG Graphics (opening) and Your Photo Trips (in text) from Pexels.

