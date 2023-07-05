How to find value in online sports betting

The only way to win at sports betting is to use an effective strategy. You need to have a certain approach and follow it carefully to be successful in this business.

Luckily for you, this guide to online sports sum it does just that. It contains all the information you need to help you bet better.

We are sure you know that there are many different betting strategies. Some can be very useful, but the most effective ones are usually complicated.

In other words, not all of them are suitable for beginners. There’s no point in trying to master complex strategies if you’re just starting out. More experience is needed before you are ready to take the next step.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get the best value for your money if you’re a beginner.

We’re not saying you’ll instantly become a successful bettor overnight, but it can really help you get off on the right foot.

On this page we have detailed a strategy that we recommend for beginners. It’s pretty simple, so you should be able to master it in no time.

It has the potential to be effective, but don’t expect it to lead to easy profits. Like many other online sports betting strategies, it’s basically just a general guideline on where to bet and when.

You still have to evaluate and analyze the individual opportunities for yourself. It’s still a great place to start, so read on to find out more.

Value bets

The concept of value is something you need to be aware of if you want to have the best chance of making money online with American football sports betting.

Trying to make accurate predictions is not enough by itself; you also have to look at the different bookmakers.

It is possible that their odds leave ample chance to get some extra value. Let’s imagine that two teams play a game in the middle of the season.

The home team is growing and have only lost one game so far. The away team is struggling and has won only two games.

On top of that, they’ve just lost two important players to injury. After comparing the overall quality of the two teams, you are understandably convinced that the home team will comfortably win the game, so you are planning a big moneyline bet.

Now let’s say the odds offered for this team to win are -10,000. Are you willing to risk $10,000 to win $100? Most likely not.

What’s the problem? Regardless of the likelihood of the home team winning, a bet at these odds is pointless.

There is always the possibility that something unexpected will happen.

Now let’s say the odds on the away team are +10,000. Would you risk $100 to win $10,000? We certainly hope so.

It may be very unlikely that the road team will win, but not enough to justify such high odds.

There is sufficient probability that they will win that this becomes a valid bet to make. Now, no bookmaker would ever offer these odds on a single American football game.

We have used extreme numbers to make the point clear. A very likely bet is not necessarily a good bet if the odds are too low.

And a bet that is unlikely to win can still be a good bet even if the odds are too high. This is the fundamental concept of value.

It exists whenever the odds of something happening are greater than the odds suggest.

Value is a concept that you should apply, at least to some extent, in any online sports betting strategy you use.

Value bets are also considered a strategy in their own right, and are simple enough to mention here.

In practice, we try to identify the points where we believe that an outcome is more probable than the implied probability of the odds on that outcome.

