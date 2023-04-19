How to get better at running | 5 simple tips

Getting better at running can mean many things: running faster, that is lower times on our usual distances; run longerthat is, being able to make greater distances than usual, perhaps going as far as preparing for a marathon – for example with this table – or an ultra; improve efficiencythat is, running the same distances, at the same speed, but feeling less tired; avoid injuries, including the more frequent ones like these. Often these running improvement goals are at odds with each other, while at other times one is a prerequisite for the other.

How to get better at running

Whatever goal you want to be a better runner for, the solution is not to run more, more often, faster. Indeed, often the right path to an improvement in performance is not the most direct one. That’s why they are there

some things to keep in mind if you don’t want to fall into the whirlpool of the usual round, at the usual speed, and with the usual unsatisfactory results.

Do strength exercises

Which doesn’t necessarily mean weights, machines, gym and everything in between. The reason is simple: running is an activity that generates muscle imbalances. And even our lifestyle can generate them, with equal harmful consequences. For example: running too much can weaken the gluteus medius as much as a sedentary life, such as 8 hours at a desk 5 days a week. And if the gluteus medius is weak there is instability on the pelvis with all the consequences of the case: a run less efficient or overload syndromes such as iliotibial band syndrome, an old acquaintance of runners. That’s why it makes sense include at least one strength workout per week to compensate for the imbalances generated by running. A few, selected exercises that can also be done at home may be enough, such as:

They are strength exercises, they are simple exercises, which they can also be done alone, without tools, at homein a short time and with only a minimum of attention to the correct execution.

Gain explosiveness

Improved strength, then you can improve too explosive strength, which increases muscle flexibility and therefore its ability to express force while running. Which translates into more speed and more efficiency, or even less effort. Unfortunately there is a however: the only way to train explosive strength and muscle elasticity is plyometrics, which is a very widespread but not simple training methodology, not suitable for DIY and to be handled with care. A good alternative can be all pre-athletic gait exercises (like these) that can also be learned quite easily and also performed on their own.

Increase your step frequency

Step frequency is a truly defining aspect of running and improving it can mean running more efficiently and therefore faster and longer. However, what exactly does step rate or cadence mean?, what is it also called? It means the total number of steps, or feet placed on the ground, in a given time. They are usually measured to the minute, and here various points of view, even conflicting, open up, including the theory of 180 steps per minute: according to this theory this is the exact number of steps to take to run well, and it is normally the cadence of elite athletes. Now, if you are not an elite athlete, before focusing on 180 steps per minute try to understand the reasoning: between cadence and stride (i.e. how wide a step is) it is best to increase the first and decrease the second. That is, more and shorter steps rather than a few very long steps. The reason? Multiple: by reducing the stride, there is a shorter flight phase, therefore more balance, less energy dispersion, less braking at each foot strike, a more efficient run, and a better ability to express force (for a biomechanical issue). Furthermore, short steps rather than long strides lead to a more ergonomic, correct, barycentric posture and more forefoot, if not completely forefoot, support. Which is the difference between the runner and the jogger and heel runner. Having understood this, first measure how many steps you take per minute: you can use a technological tool, come questo Running Dynamic Pod , or count the supports of a single foot for 1′ and then multiply by two. At this point try to increase them, without settling on 180: we are different, with different heights, weights and levers and it is not written anywhere that we must all run in the same way.

Diversify your workouts

Doing the same thing, always in the same way, always leads to the same results. Translated: if you always run the same route, at the same speed, you will never improve. So even if you are not a “competition” athlete but just a runner who wants to improve his running, you can try to vary your workouts trying to give your body different stimuli. All the special workouts well known by runners are fine: stretches, repetitions, fartlek, long, slow, etc. But different workouts are also fine, such as functional Interval Training: 30 minutes at full speed with excellent consequences for the cardiovascular, energy and metabolic systems and also at a neurological level.

Refine your technique

In the end though too running is a matter of correct running technique. You can be strong, agile, flexible, snappy and whatever you want, but if you run technically badly, the improvements will always be laughable. So if you really want to get better at running, it makes sense to invest some time (and maybe money) in having your setup corrected by a good coach. Sports groups that organize group workouts under the supervision of a coach are found everywhere, and running in the company of someone who can give some good advice on correct posture and the ideal biomechanics for running is the first step in being able to improve in race.

