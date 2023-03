Exercise should make aging more bearable. Endurance, strength and sense of balance are constantly decreasing. If you don’t look back on an athlete’s biography, you face hurdles. What to do?

Getting exercise and maybe even doing sports is not that easy. Steffen Schmidt / Keystone

Aging is an inevitability of being human. When your eyesight fades, your breath gets shorter and you feel pinches and ache in your legs and back, an inner voice begins to warn you: Change your life, try sport!