Up and down all day from one ski slope to another and in the evening – or the morning after – that’s it classic leg pain that almost prevents you from walking: an experience common to many, especially those who can only ski on weekends and who are not always able or able to do adequate pre-ski training before putting on their boots and putting their skis on.

Some leg pain after skiing is natural

Ma how to get rid of ski leg pain and not lose even one day of ski pass? With some small tricks to which to dedicate a few minutes after the closure of the lifts.

In the meantime, we must be aware of the fact that skiing, like all sports, requires specific muscular efforts which are trained mainly with practice. Therefore, despite a good pre-ski program, it is inevitable to experience some pain or soreness in the legs (as well as in the arms and back) after the first few days on the snow.

And in any case, don’t get caught up in the hurry but dedicate a few minutes to a good warm-up before tackling the first descent is the best way to prevent pain and injuries

Stretching after skiing helps you recover better

Then, after a day in the snow, first thing is good carve out about ten minutes to stretchpreferably as soon as you take your skis off your feet: in fact, stretching accelerates the recovery process by bringing the length of the muscle groups back to their natural condition.

Dispose of lactic acid

Muscle soreness could also be caused by presence of lactic acid, which normally disappears after a few hours in a natural way. However, to dispose of lactic acid as we have explained here, mild physical activity such as a swim in the pool, if you have a spa available, or even a relaxing walk help to vascularize the tissues and accelerate the elimination of lactic acid.

Drink and rehydrate

Another aspect that should not be underestimated for an effective recovery of muscular effort is rehydration: in fact, it often happens that while skiing you do not perceive the sensation of thirst, and so you arrive in the evening without having drunk enough. Yet salts and liquids are expelled in any case during the day, and remembering to rehydrate abundantly, even by drinking simple water, helps muscle recovery.

Do (self)massage

Finally it can be useful perform a myofascial self-massage with the help of a foam roller, the polyurethane foam rolls (like these) found in every sporting goods store. To obtain the first relief, dissolving the natural stiffness caused by a day on skis, it is sufficient to roll slowly on the foam cylinder, passing back and forth several times on the calves, thighs, buttocks, back and shoulders: here you will find some exercises specific for the legs.

Muscle pain the next day

If, on the other hand, muscle pain occurs the next morning, then it is the typical case of Delayed onset muscle sorenessthat is to say muscle pain the next day: it is caused by the micro-tears of the muscle tissue caused by the eccentric contractions of the muscle. Pain usually appears between 14 and 72 hours after physical activity, e it usually passes within a few days. It means that you have really gone too far, but you just need a little patience and let our body take its course.

Photo by Volker Meyer da Pexels

