Improving uphill cycling it is not difficult, but unfortunately it requires a lot of commitment and a lot of effort. Not that fatigue scares those who ride a bicycle, on the contrary, but if you really want to improve uphill with your bicycle you need to know that there are many aspects to work on: some concern the way in which you face the climbs, from the correct position in the saddle the pedaling pace and, consequently, also the type of ratio chosen; others concern thespecific training to improve the ability to overcome significant differences in height by bicyclei.e. very long climbs with steep slopes.

How to improve uphill in cycling

Ideally, to really succeed in improve uphill in cyclingyou need to focus on:

Find the right ratio and pitch right away

Maintain a correct position on the saddle

Breathe properly

These 3 tips allow you to cope better with uphill cycling, with the same physical condition, training, length and slope of the climbs. But if you want to become real climbers you also have to do specific training to improve uphill cyclingi.e. the classic SFR training (Climb, Strength, Endurance) which allows you to improve:

Finally, and not negligible detail, to improve one’s going uphill on a bicycle it is necessary, not to say fundamental, to keep weight under control: without reaching the excesses of professional cyclists, who have a fat mass of around 6% and therefore limit of the acceptable, paying attention to your body composition, the balance between fat mass, muscles and liquids, can help make a difference.

Riding position in cycling

The right riding position in cycling when it comes to tackling climbs is that sitting with hands in high grip on the handlebar bend. First of all, it should be emphasized that when facing a climb on a bicycle, aerodynamics count for very little, and therefore the position with the hands in a low grip does not bring any advantage.

On the contrary, the position with the hands in high grip involves some concrete and evident advantages:

The more upright torso is correctly inclined with respect to the vertical and with respect to the slope of the road, which allows you to work the muscles involved in pedaling in a biomechanically advantageous position, especially as regards the intervention of the buttocks. This position also has the advantage of not tiring the back, shoulder and arm muscles too much on long climbs, and allows you to make minimal changes such as moving your hands over the brake levers or standing on the pedals which, for short distances, can constitute a good variation not to run out.

The right breathing rate when cycling uphill

The position with the hands in a high grip on the handlebar also allows, almost naturally, to find the right breathing rhythm during a bike ride. The high grip position, with the hands naturally spread apart on the handlebar more or less shoulder-width apart, in fact allows you to widen the chest and relax the diaphragm, favoring the diaphragmatic breathing deeper (the same that is also needed in running and in all endurance sports). Now, in the position with the hands in a low grip, the chest and diaphragm are compressed, i.e. they reduce their ability to introject oxygen, and force one to breathe hard, with frequent short breaths. Instead, while sitting in a high grip with the torso erect, you can breathe with the diaphragm, which allows you to have greater oxygenation and therefore not risk going over the threshold and packing yourself completely.

The right pace to face a climb in cycling

Position and breathing are also somewhat a consequence of pace with which you face a climb in cycling. The advice, always universally valid, is to scale up in time to a more agile ratio and immediately find one rhythm that is constant, regular and sustainable until the end of the climb. Starting with too hard a gear or with too high a cadence are in fact the mathematically most certain and fastest way to break out in the middle of the climb. Rhythm and cadence can be controlled with a good cycle computer or with a sportwatch with a wrist heart rate monitor, but it is above all training and the habit of climbing hills that allows us to get to know each other well and know at what pace we face the different climbs that we find during our cycling workouts.

Training to improve uphill cycling

A training to improve uphill cycling must aim at improve the power-to-weight ratio, i.e. the ratio between your weight and the power applied to the pedals which in cycling is measured in watts/kilo. All cyclists who want to improve on climbs sooner or later rely on theSFR training (Climb, Strength, Endurance) which allows you to work on the 3 characteristics that make a great climber:

SFR training is nothing more than running repetitions applied to cycling and climbing hills. It is basically an interval training with the particularity that, according to what you want to train, you vary the slope and the length of the climb, the number of repetitions, the pedaling cadence and the recovery times.

Training endurance to improve uphill cycling

Train the resistance to improve uphill cycling means tackling climbs with slopes that aren’t excessive and don’t break your legs, let’s say starting from a 4% slope and up to a maximum of 8% when you begin to be more trained, and performing a series of repetitions (from 6, at the beginning, to 10 when you are already more trained) of variable duration (from a couple of minutes up to 5) and with an average cadence (about 45 ROM) using long ratios as much as possible.

Strength training to improve uphill cycling

Also strength training to improve uphill cycling provides the methodology at intervals of repetitions. In the case of the same ascent of the repetitions for the resistance, the number of repetitions will change (lower, from 3 to 8), the shorter duration (from 2 to 4 minutes) and the higher pedaling frequency (even up to 70 RPM) which it will also impose longer recovery times, even up to 10′.

Training cadence to improve uphill cycling

Finally, to improve uphill cycling, it is about train cadence, or agility on the pedals. On the same climb as the other two workouts, there are on average fewer repetitions (from 3 to 6) of the same duration (from 2 to 4 minutes) and with less recovery (maximum 5′, but even less) and however with decidedly more agile relationships and therefore with pedaling cadences of 70 RPM.

