How to know if the oven heats correctly without a thermometer

If it does not cook as it should, it means that it is not well calibrated

It is very likely that one day you have followed a recipe step by step and when the time comes to remove it from the oven, you do not get the result you expected. This often happens because the appliance it is not well calibrated and does not heat at the marked temperature. However, this can be known by performing a very simple trick.

If you’re in a leased apartment, you probably won’t be able to change the oven. That is why you need to find out how soon if it is well calibrated. You can do this technique at home with this ingredient that you probably already have in your pantry and you don’t even need to go buy it. To perform this simple trick you will only need a handful of white sugar.

The secret of this trick is in the melting temperature of the sugar, which is 186ºC.. The first thing you should do is preheat the oven to 180ºC with the tray placed at medium height. When the sensor goes off, wait a few minutes for the heat to be even throughout the oven.

next, add a spoonful of sugar on a one baking paper. We let 15 minutes pass and observe the result, if the sugar continues to be granulated, it means that the oven has been kept at 180ºC and has not melted, if it has, it means that it is heating up too much. If it had not melted, raise the temperature to 190ºC and repeat the process with another tablespoon of different sugar. If this has not melted, the oven heats less than indicated.