Il Pancake Day coincides in the Anglo-Saxon world with the “Shrove Tuesday” which closes the Carnival, but in reality – if prepared with small precautions – protein pancakes for the muscles can represent a breakfast (or a mid-afternoon snack) that does not jeopardize the weight shape and that ensure a good deal of protein to those who play sports. Also, among the positive aspects of the of this typical American dessert there is also to have one quick recipetherefore also ideal for those who have little time to manage between work, family commitments and training.

How to make protein pancakes for muscles but light

If in combination with your training plan you have a low calorie dietthe indication is obviously to opt for protein pancakes for muscles but light. Here’s how to get them:

– Replace whole milk with low-fat milk o skimmed

– Replace white flour with wholemeal flour

– Bake pancakes in a non-stick pan in order to eliminate or in any case be able to reduce the amount of burro

– Choose healthier fillings and low calorie intake. For the sweet pancakes: NO to peanut butter and chocolate spreads; YES instead with a fruit-based filling (preferably seasonal), light jam, Greek yogurt, honey (1 teaspoon). For the pancake salad: NO to spreadable cheeses or cold cuts rich in fat; YES instead to fresh vegetables.

How to make protein pancakes for muscles

If, on the other hand, your diet is aimed at increasing the muscle massthere is the possibility of putting pancakes on the table with a good and healthy dose of protein. That’s how:

– Replace white flour with hazelnut or chestnut flour (all dried fruit is rich in protein and therefore ideal for those who practice physical activity)

– For i sweet pancakes choose fillings with dried fruit-based creams (as indicated above) or with bananas and avocados, fruits rich not only in “good” vegetable fats, but also in vitamins and mineral salts, all substances that are very useful for athletic performance. For the pancake saladhowever, click here to find out what the affected which ensure more protein and less fat for those who play sports.

Credits: Photo by Rama Khandkar, Ash, Lucas Guizo from Pexels

