Like every year, with March just around the corner, for many players the motivations could be less and less. From a fantasy football perspective, how to move?

Every self-respecting game is won through little ‘tricks’. No, nothing illegal or against the rules. Small simple stratagems or, in any case, choices that may, at first glance, be a gamble, but which later turn out to be decisive.

Also at Fantasy footballHowever, the reasoning is the same. Especially now when there are several Serie A teams that have nothing to ask of their league. Barring, of course, sudden collapses.

The ‘Juventus’ question

However, before going into the merits of the general situation, a few words should also be spent on Juventus who are facing a 15-point penalty, at least up to now. Yes, because the scenario, and not even Mr. Allegri seems to hide it much, could be even worse.

In fact, the bianconeri could also risk Serie B. But, for those who play fantasy football, this is secondary information. We need to understand how to behave with Vlahovic and company. The advice is to line them up anyway and consider Juventus a team fighting for all the goals which, in this case, in the league, correspond to qualifying for the Champions League.

Then, obviously, if a decision were to arrive in March or April that sends the bianconeri by right to Serie B or with further penalty points, then they can easily be avoided. It is also necessary to get into the minds of the players: which of them would perhaps risk getting hurt, jeopardizing a transfer, to win a game that in the end could mean nothing?

Pay attention to the reasons

If no other team, besides Juventus, were to suffer any penalties – otherwise the argument made for Allegri’s men applies -, we need to evaluate case by case and figure out who to deploy. Games as Empoli-Bologna on the 33rd day, in which in all likelihood neither of the two teams can ask for anything more from the championship, in addition to a quiet salvation, they allow players from both teams to be fielded, excluding goalkeepers who could bring various malus due to a clear mind ‘ of the outfield players.

Quite the opposite, however, for Verona-Bologna of the 31st day. The Venetians could still think of saving themselves while Thiago Motta’s men could arrive unloaded at the Bentegodi, thanks to a salvation that 7 days from the end, barring cataclysms, is within reach.

Attention, then, to the situation of Cremonese and Sampdoria: of course, there is always the possibility of a recovery in extremis but if the arithmetic relegation were to arrive for them a few days in advance, they could allow victory in Fantasy Football for those who, for example, have players from the Lazio who on the penultimate day face the Lombards. If Sarri’s men compete for access to the Champions League, they will hardly ‘punch’ such a match. That would be truly unforgivable.