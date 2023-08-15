Anxiety, Thalassophobia, fear of the sea, how to overcome them? There are some useful tips.

The scent of salt in the air, the lapping of the waves, the bright colors that stretch as far as the eye can see: the sea is a real panacea for body and mind. In addition to bringing many benefits to our body, the sea can also have numerous positive effects on the psyche.

How to overcome the fear of the sea? Advice against Thalassophobia

The link between human beings and the sea has distant and deep roots that originate from our evolutionary history. Water is where the first forms of life on Earth developed the element of which we are more than 60% made and it is the environment in which we are immersed within the mother’s womb. What we have with water is an atavistic relationship, a bond necessary to live, but also to feel good.

The sea is an excellent ally for health. Its benefits are many and make the experience in a seaside resort a regenerating moment for our whole being. As also confirmed by ecotherapy, a branch of psychology dedicated to studying how the natural environment affects the mind, spending time by the sea can be considered an authentic therapy, with positive effects on our overall well-being.

“Immersing yourself in nature and in the sea is a deeply enriching and regenerating experience capable of offering much more than a simple moment of relaxation. It is an invitation to rediscover ourselves, to enjoy the beauty and simplicity of the natural world and to discover a new inner balance. In addition to instilling a feeling of peace and tranquility, contact with the sea allows us to establish a connection with our most authentic self. The harmony of the marine environment favors introspection and reflection. Through self-exploration we can gain greater awareness of ourselves and our emotions. Finally, the wonderful opportunity to connect with the very essence of the surrounding nature can lead us to experience a sense of inner rebirth, renewing the mind, recharging our energies and strengthening psychological well-being”, commented Dr. Valeria Fiorenza Perris, Psychotherapist and Clinical Director of the online psychology service Unobrvo.

The beneficial effects of the sea on body and mind

In addition to helping us reconnect with ourselves, experience a feeling of renewal and instill greater awareness, the sea has many other benefits for body and mind:

Relaxation and stress reduction: being close to the sea, listening to the sound of the waves and enjoying the sea breeze has a calming and relaxing effect on the body and mind. Exposure to aquatic environments can help reduce stress levels and promote relaxation

Mood improvement: being in contact with nature positively affects mood and can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Enjoying the natural beauty of the sea and exposure to the sun stimulates the release of endorphins and serotonin, the “wellness hormones”

Physical health benefits: seaside resorts offer the opportunity to carry out numerous physical activities outdoors, such as swimming, walking on the beach, surfing or practicing other water sports. These activities can help improve physical fitness and instill a general feeling of well-being

Connection with nature: Spending time by the sea can awaken a sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural environment, greatly benefiting mental and emotional health

Discovery of new perspectives: the immensity of the sea and the horizon can give us the feeling of being connected with something bigger than ourselves. This can generate a sense of great tranquility and help us put everyday problems into a larger perspective

Creative Stimulation: The marine environment can stimulate creativity and inspiration. Immersing yourself in the beauty and enjoying the sense of peace transmitted by the sea helps to free the mind and let ideas flow, favoring the creative process.

Benefits of the sea

“The sea involves our senses in a unique and beneficial experience for the mind. Vision plays a key role in this sensory involvement: losing your gaze in the boundless blue expanse of the sea can in fact convey a sense of serenity and help free the mind from redundant thoughts and the frenzy of everyday life. By eliciting alpha waves in the brain, lapping water stimulates a meditative effect on our hearing and promotes mental clarity and creative thinking. Even the sense of smell is involved in this experience: the sea air, rich in iodine and mineral salts, has a powerful beneficial effect on the body.

Breathing the salty air fills us with positive energy and promotes a feeling of great vitality. Finally, actions such as walking on sand or diving in water create a tactile connection with nature and this can help reduce stress and instill a sense of well-being and freedom. The sea possesses tremendous healing power: it gives a sense of inner calm, renews our physical energies and helps us find a balance and a sense of peace that goes beyond the body to embrace the mind as well”, said Dr. Fiorenza Perris.

Anxiety, depression and fear at the sea

The sea and the sun are powerful natural antidepressants. Spending a few days immersed in a marine environment can help improve your mood. However, those who suffer from anxiety or depression may have some difficulty in fully enjoying the Benefits of the sea. Crowded places and heat could, in fact, cause discomfort and discomfort, exacerbating the emotion of anxiety or any symptoms of depression. For someone, then, the sea can represent an insurmountable fear: we are talking about those who suffer from Thalassophobiaan anxiety disorder characterized by an intense, persistent, and irrational fear of the sea or deep waters.

Thalassophobia: what is fear of the sea?

The term Thalassophobia derives from the conjunction of the Greek words thalassa, which means sea, and phobos, or fear and refers to a psychological condition characterized by the presence of an intense and irrational fear of the sea or bodies of water. People who experience thalassophobia experience an overwhelming feeling of dread and anguish at the idea of ​​being in the open sea, swimming in deep water or, in severe cases, looking at images associated with the sea.

In DSM-5, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the leading resource for diagnosing mental health conditions, thalassophobia is classified among specific phobias, which are characterized by the manifestation of an acute and persistent fear caused by the presence, by waiting or, even simply, by the mental representation of specific objects or situations.

In the case of thalassophobia fear and anxiety are related to water. Bathing, swimming off shore where the bottom is not visible, sailing or being in deep water, be it sea, pool or lake, can trigger intense feelings of discomfort, apprehension and fear in those suffering from thalassophobia. It’s important do not confuse this disorder with aquaphobiawhich represents a generalized fear of water, nor with hydrophobia, an aversion to liquids caused by the disease rabies.

Then there are some specific declinations of thalassophobia. There Cymophobia, or the fear of waves, rough or stormy seas. There scopulophobia, the fear of submerged rocks and of what you don’t know about the sea. Finally, selacophobia, which has sharks as its phobic object.

The causes of thalassophobia are many: traumatic experiences, genetic predisposition and social conditioning are all factors that could contribute to the onset of this condition. Thalassophobics can experience anxiety, anguish and panic attacks near the sea or even just thinking about it. This phobia can manifest itself with symptoms such as anxiety, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, palpitations, dizziness, and nausea when near deep water. This irrational fear can generate discomfort and prevent those who suffer from it from fully enjoying the sea and its benefits.

Overcoming the fear of the sea with psychotherapy

“Thalassophobia is not only fear of water as it involves a wide range of other characteristic aspects of the sea, such as the depth, the unpredictability and the sense of the unknown. This phobia can be a great limitation and profoundly affect the life of those who suffer from it. Like many other phobias, however, so does thalassophobia it can be faced and you can try to overcome it. The first step is surely to recognize this phobia. In this sense, it is advisable to contact a mental health professional who will be able to offer his support in managing the phobia also using specific techniques such as the patient’s gradual exposure to the phobic stimulus, for example by showing photographs or videos of the sea and oceans, or suggest the patient to start getting closer to the sea to regain familiarity with the water”.

“Psychotherapy can be of great help in the treatment of thalassophobia. You can undertake online therapy courses with professionals who specialize in issues related to phobias and anxiety. In particular, one of the most effective and widely used approaches to deal with thalassophobia is the cognitive behavioral therapy. Through cognitive behavioral therapy, the patient can learn to restructure dysfunctional beliefs concerning the sea and dreaded aquatic situations. Specific approaches, such as gradual exposure, can help the subject face feared situations and slowly become familiar with the sea. This process of progressive exposure, in fact, allows the brain to get used to anxious stimuli, slowly reducing the phobic response.

While the journey may take time and dedication, it’s important not to get discouraged. With the right support and the right therapeutic approach, it is possible to learn how to manage and, why not, overcome thalassophobia and be able to appreciate again the great benefits that the sea can give to our body and mind”, concluded the Doctor Valeria Fiorenza Perris.

