There are places in the world where you can park a 5K/euro electric MTB outside the restaurant and be sure that no one will steal it from you. Then there are places, like our country, where even a 25-year-old piece of iron with two worn wheels underneath attracts someone’s long eye. And then the problem arises how to tie up your bike to prevent it from being stolen. Also because their difficult traceability (yes, some models are traceable, but most are not) then makes it difficult to recover the vehicle, whether it has an economic or emotional value.

How to tie up your bike to prevent it from being stolen

So let’s see the mistakes not to be made when leaving the bike parked tips for tying your bike so as not to be stolen.

Look for a pole

The simplest thing to do, especially in the city, is to look for a post, such as those on road signs, or one of those U-turned parking bollards. But be careful not to trust too much: posts and bollards can easily be removed if they have been moved previously, so before leaving the bike unattended for the whole night it is advisable to check that everything is well anchored to the ground.

Be careful of the racks

The racks are made to park bicycles, and to have them stolen. The most common mistake? Secure the front wheel with the chain leaving everything else free. All you need to do is loosen the hub to take the frame and rear wheel away, as sooner or later you’ll find a front wheel anyway. In the event that there are no alternatives and you have only one chain, it is much better to tie the bike to the rear wheel which, at least in the presence of sprockets and gearbox, is always complicated to remove and at least someone would get suspicious when they see fiddling around your bike .

Do not tie your bike to the open posts at the top

You can too secure the central triangle, consisting of top tube, seat tube and down tube, lock and pole. But if the pole is vertical and open at the top, it takes just a moment to remove everything and leave pedaling on the pedals.

Do not tie down the bike by the saddle or handlebars

It is the corollary of the rack theorem: tying a bike by chaining it to the saddle is an incitement to commit a crime because all you have to do is loosen the seat tube, remove the chain, mockingly leaving it in place, and jump back on the saddle with a new (stolen) bike. Ditto for the handlebar, for when you need at least an Allen key, but it doesn’t take much time to remove everything.

Choose carefully between padlocks, chains and cables

Padlocks, chains, cables and U-Locks are the safety devices used to prevent having your bike stolen but when you have to decide some to use you have to consider that there is no 100% secure system. There is probably a very secure system for your habits and needs, and it is the preferred one.

Probably the safest system is theU-Lock, those U-shaped padlocks that open and lock. But be careful: it must be large enough to embrace the post and bike, but not too large to allow the attacker to pry inside to break it, perhaps with a crowbar.

Theit is another fairly safe system for tying the bike, but be careful: light links are easily cut with shears and although it is needed long enough to tie the front wheel and frame to the pole, the chain must not be too long to touch the ground, allowing the attacker to pry with the body on a chisel or a cutter.

I cables covered with rubber and with a lockwith key or combination, they are paradoxically the least secure because they are the easiest to cut with just professional nippers: if you really prefer them for practical reasons (they roll up under the saddle, they don’t scratch the bike, they are easy to clean) it is always good use at least 2 of them in combination, to increase the work time needed to cut them to steal the bike.

