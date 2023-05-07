How to wash your e-bike – SportOutdoor24

Wash the e-bike it is necessary whenever dirt such as mud, earth or sand accumulates, and in any case at regular intervals such as normal maintenance of your electric bicycle. However, if to clean a pedal assisted bicycle you basically follow the same procedure necessary to clean a normal muscle bike (which we have explained here), a little more care is needed regarding the electrical parts – battery, display and related connectors -, the engine and the transmission.

How to wash the e-bike

Let’s see then how to wash the e-bike. First you need a support, which allows you to operate more comfortably: the maximum would be a workshop easelbut a metal floor bike rack. Before proceeding to wash the e-bike it is necessary disconnect both the display and the battery and cover the pins connecting the battery to the engine with the appropriate cap, normally supplied at the time of purchase. Once these preliminary operations have been completed, the pedal assisted bicycle can be cleaned.

Tips for cleaning your e-bike

If the procedure for the Electric bike washing is similar to washing a muscle bikeWhether MTB or road, however, there are some tips for cleaning your e-bike that you should follow. First of all do not use a high pressure water jet like those of pressure washers: if it can damage o-rings, bearings, seals and bushings for a muscle bike, with a pedal assisted bike it can also damage wiring and connectors. So it’s highly recommended use a simple hose, with pressure from the tap and spray extended to rain. Another tip to follow is to always wet the bike from aboveand never sideways, making the water flow from top to bottom: the bikes are designed to get wet in the rain, not to receive side jets of water.

Once the bike is wet, spray some specific cleaner for bicycles (or even some car cleaner, those for painted surfaces, without ammonia or aggressive agents for paints and other plastic or rubber parts) and proceed with washing with a soft sponge and brushes soaked in specific soap following the traditional procedure for muscle bikes. With an e-bike it is good to pose particular care in cleaning the transmissioni.e. the bottom bracket area and chainring, chain, sprocket set and front derailleur: you can find it described here, and it is important to do it carefully because the electric motor and pedaling assistance add strength to these components, which therefore must always be well cleaned and oiled (under penalty of a shorter duration, with costs for their replacement).

Drying an e-bike

Once the e-bike has been cleaned and always rinsed with a jet of water at normal pressure and downwards, we move on todry with a soft microfibre cloth: pass lightly and without pressure, proceeding from top to bottom, paying particular attention to the area of ​​the pins for the display and the battery. The display and battery can be cleaned separately, only with a slightly dampened (not wet!) soft cloth and then reassembled when you are sure that the bike is perfectly dry.

The final touch can be to spray a light veil of liquid wax (it is sold in bottles, and is similar to the one for cars ) which, in addition to giving a more glossy and pleasant finish, has the merit of forming a protective film on the frame which protects it from scratches and makes it easier to remove dirt at the next wash.

