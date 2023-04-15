How tough it is against the hill: ghost teams, tricks and many defeats, in South America everyone fears (rightly) the Bolivian ‘soroche’

Even if he doesn’t take the field, in South America there is an invisible enemy feared by all the greats of the continent, both club and national: the ghost of the heights. Once Diego Armando Maradona, on the eve of Argentina’s historic defeat in Bolivia, had tried to exorcise it with irony. “You have to face altitude, dribble past it and score goals”, he had declared, jokingly, the Golden Boy. Easy to say, much more complicated to do, as evidenced by the defeats of River Plate, palm trees e Flamengoor three pretenders to the final victory, on the first day of the Libertadores Cup: the Argentines – who risked seriously embarking since The Strongest (victorious 3 to 1), and the verdant – beaten by the same score since Bolivar – the more than 3600 meters of altitude of the Estadio have paid the price Hernando Siles of La Paz. Slightly lower, at almost 3000 meters above sea level, is the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda of Quito, Ecuador, the scene of the defeat of mengão with the hosts ofaucasvictorious 2 to 1.

Effects of the height. He is aware of it Martin Demichelisthe former defender of Bayern Munich and Manchester City, now heir to Marcelo Gallardo on the River Plate bench. “I am dissatisfied with the result, but the performance in the 90 minutes was good. It is true that at 3-0 for them there was the risk of passing a ugly time, but the height of La Paz punishes you: those who are used to playing in these conditions often manage to take advantage of it”. She echoed him Abel Ferreirathe Palmeiras coach, particularly controversial with the conmebol, the government of South American football. “Today I was in the hotel and a guest asked me how it was possible to play a soccer match at such a high altitude. If it didn’t cause too much suffering to the players, in short,” said Ferreira. “I replied that I am not in charge of organizing these events, but Conmebol. Besides the calendar it was only communicated to us a week before the match and we had to arrange this trip quickly.”

The high ground is known to be the best ally of the Bolivian teams. The teams paceñe they never won continental tournaments and are technically quite modest. Yet within the friendly walls they boast stratospheric roadmaps, in some cases better than those of some big names, as the football statistics enthusiast recently pointed out Vincenzo Raiano. The numbers speak for themselves. For example, in 88 Copa Libertadores home matches, The Strongest had 53 wins, 20 draws and only 15 defeats. Even better did the Bolivar: in 122 matches, the Academia Celeste won 80 times, drew 27 times and lost 15 times. Not forgetting that the America Cup of 1963, the only one conquered by the Bolivian national team, was held right in the Andean country, with the Green capable of beating the Brazileven if the green-gold one was an experimental version without the stars that had raised the flag just a year earlier world Cup in Chile.

Playing at altitude, on the other hand, involves one physical stress not indifferent to the human body, especially if not used to it. The “soroche”, the infamous mountain sickness typical of Spirit triggered by the rarefied air, it favors the onset of phenomena tachycardics, causing frequent dizziness and making the legs feel heavy. In 2012, to find out the impact of altitude on the performance of playersthe Bolivian Institute of Altitude Biology (SHUT UP), together with a team of international scientists, conducted a test on the national one Australia U17. “Using a custom GPS loaded with various software, we checked each player’s effort, wear and other medical parameters,” he said. Walter Schmidt, a German scientist from the University of Bayreuth involved in the project. The goal was to better study some processes which intervene in the human organism when it is subjected to determinate conditions. “We want to know what changes happen to players when they go up and play at altitude the same day or when they play 48 hours later,” he explained. Raúl Alberto Moralesdirector of the Clinica Nacional del Deporte, also one of the promoters of the test.

The results of the study, which culminated in a work begun in 2007, were quite surprisingalso because rather in contradiction with those that emerged from the studies commissioned by the FIFA. “It is true, the altitude decreases the capabilities in the first days for those coming from abroad, but it has no effect on the salute nor does it represent a risk for a footballer,” Schmidt always revealed to the newspaper The reason. “The performance of the Australians suffered until the second and third days, but everything always stayed within parameters quite normal.” Acclimatising is essential, therefore, but with the frenetic pace of modern football there is not always the time to be able to do it adequately. For this reason the ghost of the high ground terrorizes the battleships of the Subcontinent, who often fall victim to it. Even Diego Armando Maradona, technical commissioner of theArgentina on that inauspicious April 1, 2009, when Bolivia inflicted a historic humiliation on the Albiceleste of Messi e Tevezoverwhelming her with a very heavy 6 to 1. “I suffered with my parents players. Every goal scored by Bolivia was a stab straight to the heart”, declared a stunned Pibe De Oro, highly criticized by the media Argentina.

Curiously, in 2008 he was the guest of Evo Moralesthe Bolivian president of whom he was a friend, to participate in a symbolic competition organized by the Bolivian government in order to push FIFA to lift the ban, imposed a few months earlier, on playing matches at high altitude without a preventive acclimatization period. An opportunity to lead another of his many battles against the federation internationalat the time chaired by Joseph Blatter. “It’s ridiculous that they want to deprive Bolivia of the possibility of playing at home,” thundered the Argentine star. “God has assigned a place to each of us and we must respect it”. A year later, he probably already regretted it. To avoid that public pillory, perhaps, the Pibe de Oro could follow the example of another Argentina, that of 1972, coached by Omar Sivori. The Cabezón had been called by the AFA to the bedside of the Albiceleste, fresh from the failure qualification at the Mexican World Cup in 1970, with only one goal: to snatch a ticket for the next World Cup, in West Germany, in 1974. What worried Sivori more than anything else was the trip to Bolivia. So the pigheaded he thought well of assembling a parallel national team with another group of players, entrusting it to his trust Juan Manuel Ignomiriello, a former youth coach of Estudiantes. She was a real one Selection B. A ghost team, as it will go down in history, practically set up to play a single game: the one with Bolivia in La Paz, in fact. The stratagem devised by Sivori passed the scrutiny of the field: theGhost Teamwho had left for Bolivia two and a half months before the challenge to adapt to the extreme conditions of the Andean highlands, broke the bank Hernando Siles thanks to a header by Oscar Fornari, obtaining a fundamental success for qualifying for the German world championship, then celebrated in the following weeks. River Plate, who have not won in the Bolivian capital for 53 years, would do well to take notes.