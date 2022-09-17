Original title: Schroder earned a new contract in the European Cup, how will the Lakers three guards rank in the new season?

In the European Cup early this morning, the German team led by Dennis Schroeder suffered a reversal from Spain and unfortunately missed the final.

But after the loss, Schroder did not feel sentimental for too long. Just over an hour later, he received a new one-year contract of $2.64 million from the Lakers, and re-employed in the NBA, which will also be his career. Playing for the Lakers for the second time in his career…

You know, when he played for the Lakers for the first time in his career, Schroder was a little arrogant. That season, he averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He was the third-leading scorer next to James and Brother Nongmei. Frankly speaking, the data was not bad. However, as the core point guard, Schroder has always been outside the team’s system and did not form the expected chemical reaction with the team.

What’s even more arrogant is that in that season, Schroder even rejected an early contract extension of 80 million US dollars offered by the Lakers, and thus lost the trust of the management in him.

But after leaving the Lakers for more than a year, Schroder played for the Celtics and the Rockets, but his performance became worse. During this period, he played in a total of 64 games, averaging 28.7 minutes, 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. With 0.8 steals, he did not survive in the Green Army’s championship team, and in the Rockets, he was also excluded from the team’s rebuilding plan. When Schroder became a free agent again this summer, he was at risk of losing his job.

Fortunately, at the most difficult time of Schroder’s career, reality brought him and the Lakers together again. According to the Lakers senior reporter Ramona Shelburne, Schroder’s return to the Purple and Gold Army was by no means a temporary initiative. “In the past few months, he has been communicating with the Lakers team.” In addition, during the European Cup, Shiro Rhodes’ son, who wore a Lakers jersey to cheer on his dad in Germany’s game against Greece, also seemed to be sending a (early) signal of a comeback.

Of course, at the actual combat level, Schroder’s return to the Lakers also has its value. You know, before becoming the coach of the Lakers, Darwin Hamm worked as an assistant in the Eagles for five seasons from 2013 to 2018. In these five seasons, Schroder was in the Eagles, and they were all teams. core members. Therefore, for Schroeder’s characteristics, Hamm is not only very familiar but also quite appreciative.

And in this European Cup, Schroder’s outstanding performance also provided a legitimate reason for his return. In the 7 games played, Schroder averaged 33.1 minutes per game and scored 21.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists. The basic data is undoubtedly the top among all participating defenders. In the game with Spain, although Germany was unfortunately reversed, Schroder’s personal output of 30 points, 8 assists and 2 steals did not have much to blame.

It is for these two reasons that Schroder got the opportunity to work in the Lakers again. But this time, can he complete redemption in Los Angeles and prove himself again? In the future, how to arrange the three guards in the backcourt of the Lakers seems to have become a big problem.

It is undeniable that Schroder is a defender with excellent assault ability, which has been confirmed more than once in both his NBA career and the international arena. In the future, in the Lakers’ system, he can play the leading role on the bench, and he can also use his strengths in fast break transitions.

But it should be pointed out that, similar to Westbrook, Schroder’s outside shooting, especially the long three-point shot, also has obvious weaknesses. Last time he was with the Lakers, he shot just 33.5 percent from 3-point range. In this European Cup, even with his dazzling personal data, his three-point shooting rate was only 28.6%. In addition, in terms of technical style, Schroder and Westbrook are highly overlapping, and it is unimaginable that the two will coexist in the same lineup in the future.

Before Schroder joined, the Lakers also added another veteran guard in the backcourt, Beverley. Although Hei Bei is not the kind of defender who occupies a lot of the ball, but in terms of position, the three of them have obvious competitive relationship, and they will definitely compete fiercely in terms of playing time in the future.

In other words, it is not easy for Schroder to grab a chance in the Lakers system this time. However, the outstanding performance of the European Cup will definitely give Schroeder’s confidence a bonus effect. And because of Schroder’s addition, the competitive atmosphere within the Lakers is expected to be raised to another level. (Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: