Howell will welcome his 700th DP World Tour Tournament

(European Golf Tour/Text) From August 4th to August 7th, Beijing time, the 2022 Kazoo Open, hosted by Welsh football star Gareth Bell, will be held at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales. The golf swing starts. The prize money for this competition is 1.75 million euros, and there are 2,750 Dubai competition points for players to fight for.

Chinese players Zhang Huilin and Bai Zhengkai will continue to compete. Among other players, England veteran David Howell will usher in his 700th DP World Tour match at this station. Defending champion Nacho Elvira of Spain will also play. Italy’s Filippo Celli, who won the Best Amateur award at this year’s British Open, will travel to Wales this week.

The Kazoo Open first met the public in 2000, and has held 18 competitions so far (no competition from 2015 to 2019). The record for the lowest 72-hole score in tournament history was set in 2008 by Australian Scott Strange, who won the tournament with -22.

Two Chinese players participated

Bai Zhengkai on the field

On the DP World Tour this week, we will continue to see Zhang Huilin and Bai Zhengkai. The duo failed to qualify for Mobile Day at the Heroes Open last week. The suspense about whether they can qualify for the Mobile Day competition has also been carried into this week, hoping that they can make a breakthrough on the field.

These players deserve attention

Howell on the field

The match has special significance for 47-year-old England's David Howell, who will be playing his 700th DP World Tour match. In his past 699 DP World Tour appearances, he has won 5 times. He also represented the European team in the 2004 and 2006 Ryder Cups. Before Howell, only two players had participated in more than 700 DP World Tour matches, they were Spanish star Mig Angel Simones (717 games) and Scottish star Sam Torrance (706 games). Elvira on the field At the 2021 Kazuo Open, Spain's Nacho Elvira defeated South Africa's Justin Harding in a playoff to win the only DP World Tour title in his career so far. Elvira, who competes as defending champion this year, will become the first player in tournament history to achieve this feat if he manages to defend his title successfully. Elvira has played in 19 tournaments this season, with her best finish being a T6 at the My Golf Life Open. Elvira needs to perform better if he wants to successfully defend his title. Cherry on the field Italian amateur Filippo Celli will also be invited to compete this week. He finished this year's British Open with a total score of -5, winning the tournament's best amateur award. Cherry is currently ranked 57th on the world men's amateur rankings. He won the European Amateur Championship this year. We'll see how he plays this week at the Kazoo Open. bell as host Welsh football star Gareth Bale is hosting the Kazuo Open for the second year in a row. The well-known golf enthusiast in the football circle said: "Last year's Kazuo Open brought great excitement to the golf game in Wales, and this year's event will be better than last year. This course is extremely exciting for players. Big challenge. I'll be here as a fan for four days of great games." Celtic Manor Resort The Celtic Manor Resort course is 7,503 yards long and has a par of 71. Celtic Manor Resort Scenery The course, located east of Newport, hosted the 2010 Ryder Cup. The longest hole on the course is the par-5 No. 9, which is 628 yards long; the shortest holes are the two par-3 holes No. 3 and 13, both of which are 189 yards long.

