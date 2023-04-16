Hr. Králové – Č. Budějovice 2:1, Dynamo took a two-goal deficit into the break and are again without a point

Sick coach Miroslav Koubek was absent from the Králové Hradec bench for the second time in a row. Just like last week in Brno, he was replaced in the role of head coach by assistant Stanislav Hejkal.

The home team started much more actively. In the third minute, after Kučer’s pass for the defense, Vašulín failed to beat Janáček, whose goal was then missed by Kučera and Kodeš.

Hradec got it in the 32nd minute. Vašulín turned around Čoudek and shot past Janáček with a ground shot from the edge of the penalty area. With his sixth goal in the top league season, he overtook Kubal, the leader in the team scorers’ table, who dropped out of the lineup at the last minute due to health problems.

The East Bohemians increased the score in three minutes. Rado’s long-range shot was deflected by Janáček just in front of him, and the free Kučera sent the ball over the bar and into the open goal from close range. The Hradec Králové midfielder, who returned after a disciplinary punishment, scored his first league goal of the season.

Apart from Adediran’s inaccurate header, Budějovice did nothing in the first half and conceded a third time shortly before the break. But Matěj Koubek’s goal was disallowed after the intervention of the video referee due to the offside of the finishing attacker.

The visitors entered the second half as a substitute. Adediran and Hellebrand did not beat Bajza, and the attentive Slovakian goalkeeper in the 58th minute pulled Adediran's shot onto the crossbar. Matěj Koubek could have calmed down Hradec, but he narrowly missed with a cross.

The “invaders” broke free from Budejovice’s pressure and created chances. In the 77th minute, goalkeeper Janáček almost gifted the home team a third goal with a bad pass, but substitute Pudhorocký could not finish well. A moment later, Janáček made up for his previous hesitation and caught Vašulín.

Dynamo dramatized the match after all, when in the 84th minute Čmelík headed down the center of substitute Sluka. However, Hradec did not allow a bigger drama, they did not lose to Budějovice for the fifth time in a row in the league and they partly returned the February 0:2 defeat to the opponent in the round of 16 of the domestic cup. The South Bohemians did not win away from home in the top competition for the eighth time in a row.