There was a lot to see from the opening minutes, but the attractive image of the game on both sides did not translate into the score. Hradec’s defense let Fašek-Rudáš pass in the first substitution, whose forehand loop was read by Kiviaho. The home team then came under pressure, but Perret hit the post and Okuliar and Zachar crashed on Kváč.

Before the break, the referees were reviewing video as the puck bounced through the goal area after Kiviah’s tackle. Faško-Rudáš reached it all the way to the shifted goal, in addition with a kick.

The score didn’t change until 22 seconds after the start of the second period, when Kváča didn’t hold onto Lvo’s throw and Cingeľ had an easy job when finishing. However, the leading goal slightly satisfied the hockey players of Mountfield, Liberec took over the activity and equalized in a similar situation in the 31st minute. Defender Balinskis waited for the puck after Frolík’s shot.

Photo: Josef Vostárek, CTK From the left, Ethan Werek from Hradec Králové and Jaroslav Vlach from Liberec.Photo : Josef Vostarek, CTK

The stalemate was played out by tactical chess, the match also lacked the expected emotions. The home team did not use the first ever power play of the game before the end of the second half, but after returning to the ice they took the lead back. Jank sent Perret, who was fouled by Kolmann, and converted the ordered free kick with a sharp shot to Klím’s post.

Immediately after the goal, Hradečtí defended a critical weakening of three against four, even though Perret had a great opportunity in it. As soon as the French striker failed to take advantage of another chance in the 56th minute, the match was broken.

Photo: Josef Vostárek, CTK From left, Aleš Jergl from Hradec Králové and Oscar Flynn from Liberec.Photo : Josef Vostarek, CTK

Liberec soon equalized happily, when Rychlovský’s throw from the back fence was deflected into his own net by Zachar. Two minutes before the end of the third period, McCormack went to the penalty bench and Flynn completed the White Tigers’ turnover in a flash. Captain Jelínek sealed the first point in the series for North Bohemia with an individual action.

After the final siren, a mass brawl broke out on the ice, but the referees quickly put an end to the biggest conflicts.