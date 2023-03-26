Home Sports Hradec didn’t throw away the match ball. Liberec coach Augusta thanked for the wonderful years, will Pešán replace him?
Hradec didn't throw away the match ball. Liberec coach Augusta thanked for the wonderful years, will Pešán replace him?

Hradec Králové did not let go of the first match point, they defeated Liberec in the fifth game of the series after a big hockey cut 6:4 and after five years they are in the extra league semi-finals. “It was quite wild, but topped off with a fantastic feeling,” said Hradec Hradec striker Oliver Okuliar, the author of the winning goal, with satisfaction. last match for the foul on Flynn, I was afraid that I would not receive a disciplinary punishment and be able to play at all,” the Slovak hockey player explained honestly.

