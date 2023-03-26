Hradec Králové did not let go of the first match point, they defeated Liberec in the fifth game of the series after a big hockey cut 6:4 and after five years they are in the extra league semi-finals. “It was quite wild, but topped off with a fantastic feeling,” said Hradec Hradec striker Oliver Okuliar, the author of the winning goal, with satisfaction. last match for the foul on Flynn, I was afraid that I would not receive a disciplinary punishment and be able to play at all,” the Slovak hockey player explained honestly.

