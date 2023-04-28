Home » Hradecky Smoleňák: We played with self-denial. If you have to lose, then with a team like Třinec
Sports

Hradecky Smoleňák: We played with self-denial. If you have to lose, then with a team like Třinec

by admin

When they received their silver medals, the entire Třinec arena shouted in unison: “Hradec Králové.” It was a perfect display of sportsmanship from the locals, and Mountfield captain Radek Smoleňák said appreciatively: “Here are hockey fans, they can also appreciate the other team. Třinec is probably the only stadium, where they don’t shout that Smoleňák is chu…” And he laughed. However, it was a rare laugh from him, as otherwise he felt great sadness and bitterness after losing the final series.

See also  Manchester City's five consecutive opener victory on Sunday and Tottenham's melons are looking to brush the record

You may also like

Inter and Nike present the new Nerazzurri version...

Veselý led Barcelona to a second quarterfinal win...

Shawn Kemp (Introduction to basic details about Shawn...

Scattered thoughts on “Dungeons & Dragons

Football: Dortmund leaves points in the title fight

Japan, 5 places to enjoy regenerating experiences in...

Zalgiris reacts, but Barcelona resists and goes 2-0

Kirsten Neuschäfer, unique adventurer and forever the first

Turin Atalanta, Juric: ‘For me Gasp is like...

Serial sperm donor with over 550 children, stop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy