Hradecky Smoleňák: We played with self-denial. If you have to lose, then with a team like Třinec

When they received their silver medals, the entire Třinec arena shouted in unison: “Hradec Králové.” It was a perfect display of sportsmanship from the locals, and Mountfield captain Radek Smoleňák said appreciatively: “Here are hockey fans, they can also appreciate the other team. Třinec is probably the only stadium, where they don’t shout that Smoleňák is chu…” And he laughed. However, it was a rare laugh from him, as otherwise he felt great sadness and bitterness after losing the final series.

