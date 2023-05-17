HSV disassembles Regensburg – promotion race again very tight

Status: 05/15/2023 00:04

On the 32nd day of play in the 2nd Bundesliga, Hamburger SV moved closer to the direct promotion ranks. HSV won 5-1 (4-0) at SSV Jahn Regensburg on Sunday (May 14th, 2023).

Robert Glatzel (4th), Sonny Kittel (17th / foul penalty, 45th + 1) and Miro Muheim (29th) made everything clear for the determined Hamburgers before the break. Kaan Caliskaner (55th) shortened for Jahn. Filip Bilbija (81st) scored the final score.

This means that HSV is only one point behind second place two games before the end of the season. Jahn Regensburg, on the other hand, is about to be relegated to the 3rd division after the first game under coach Joe Enochs. Der Jahn is now five points behind Arminina Bielefeld on the relegation place.

The Regensburgers, who were particularly indisposed before the break, will probably have to plan with the 3rd division again after six years. Even the brief change of coach during the week from Mersad Selimbegovic to Enochs did not bring the hoped-for turnaround. Regensburg remained without a win in the seventh game in a row.

However, HSV was determined in the first half. Apparently, Walter’s idea of ​​preparing his team for the game with a visit to an Ultimate Fighting Gym during the week had borne fruit. “We did well in the first half in particular, we were consistent in both directions,” said Walter. “In the end we still have to score one or two more goals.”

Hamburg welcomes Greuther Furth

On Matchday 33, HSV plays at home against Fürth for important points in the fight for promotion (Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.). Regensburg is required seven and a half hours earlier in Braunschweig.