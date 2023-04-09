After the game, the fans celebrated the 6-1 win against Hannover 96 with the HSV players. But before that, the supporters in the north stand had made it clear what they thought of the ticket prices: absolutely nothing. Your displeasure is great.

Dhe most loyal football fans of Hamburger SV protested at the second division game against Hannover 96 against the Hamburg ticket prices, which they felt were too high. Numerous banners could be seen on the north stand of the Volksparkstadion on Saturday during Hamburg’s 6-1 win.

With banners such as “Football must be affordable”, “Reduce ticket prices”, “Welcome to the most expensive second division circus in the world!”, “Your ticket prices are becoming obscene” or “No Hunni für’n Sitzer” did the HSV Ultras expressed their dissatisfaction with the association’s pricing policy. The supporters of Hannover 96 joined the protest and hung a banner in the guest block with the inscription “You can expect fireworks for these ticket prices”.

The campaign was triggered by the ticket prices for the city duel against FC St. Pauli on April 21st. For example, 104 euros are required for the most expensive seat in the game. But overall, the fan community is dissatisfied with the price structure at HSV.

“As if the loyalty of the HSV fans should be mercilessly exploited”

“It gives the impression that the loyalty of the HSV fans, which is so highly praised and touted by the new CFO, is being mercilessly exploited,” said a statement by the “Nordtribüne” support group on Friday. The followers criticized the chief financial officer Eric Huwer. The price level of the tickets is at a level “which is otherwise proclaimed by top European football clubs”.

Young fans and families in particular are the ones who simply can no longer afford to visit the stadium in financially difficult times. “How does the self-citing ‘family-friendly’ HSV intend to pass on the love for the club to the next generations?” The “North Tribune” support group warned of a development like that in the Premier League, in which particularly well-paying tourists would now fill the stadiums.

Despite the criticism of the HSV prices, the Volksparkstadion was sold out for the fourth time against Hannover 96 with 57,000 spectators. The same applies to the game against FC St. Pauli. With an average attendance of almost 53,000 in 14 home games so far, HSV is well ahead in the 2nd Bundesliga and would be in fourth place in the Bundesliga spectator rankings.

At the general meeting of HSV eV in January, AG CFO Huwer emphasized how financially important the huge number of viewers was for the club. According to Huwer, Fußball AG had a positive result of around one million euros for the first time in eleven years in the last financial year, precisely because the fans flocked to the Volkspark.