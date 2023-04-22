HSV fights against FC St. Pauli and the dramatic trend

AAs a principled and sometimes advice-resistant coach, he has now made a name for himself in the lower house of the second division: Tim Walter. The 47-year-old Hamburger SV coach never deviates from his self-imposed guidelines, even when strong gusts of wind blow over the Volkspark, where he supervises his ensemble during practice sessions and home games.

He also demonstrated this kind of approach before the groundbreaking derby against FC St. Pauli on Friday (6.30 p.m., Sky), and from the mouth of the self-confident it sounds like this: “We get up again. Like we’ve been doing all season. You will be billed at the end.”

Walter has to go through the phase that has hitherto painfully settled as the spring blues over every era of an HSV coach since relegation from the Bundesliga in 2018: From the point of view of the Hanseatic League, passable to strong first half of the season were followed with unsightly regularity by long dry spells in March and April. The result: HSV fell to fourth place three times, but last year Walter managed to jump to third place, but then lost the relegation against Hertha BSC (1-0, 0-2). Now the loyal fans, who recently showed incredible support at home and away, fear that history will repeat itself.

Is there a sixth year in league two?

In any case, the facts show quite clear values: While the unloved opponent from their own city has made a series of ten wins in a row since the beginning of the year and was only defeated for the first time last Sunday in the 1: 2 against Eintracht Braunschweig, the HSV is once again worryingly starving . Due to the 0:2 at promoted 1. FC Kaiserslautern, the traditional club slipped down to third place in the table. The self-declared goal – direct promotion – is not out of reach given the fact that they are only one point behind Heidenheim and five points behind leaders Darmstadt, but the trend these days is not a friend of HSV.

The club have picked up just one point per game since Matchday 24, down from 2.08 per game. In the decisive phase of the season, the Hanseatic League threatens to run out of breath again – as so often. In 2018/19 the difference between the points scored on the first 23 matchdays and those afterwards was 1.91 to 1.09, then 1.78 to 1.18, in the 2020/21 season it was 1.82 to 1. 45 and last season at 1.78 to 1.72. Walter now has to prove with his family that he can turn the game around, otherwise there is a risk of a sixth year in the second division.

However, the fact that he is missing one of the best makes things more difficult. Mario Vuskovic was banned for two years three weeks ago for EPO doping. The defender wants to take action against the sanction before the International Sports Court Cas, but this season he is no longer available to his club. Until his offense last fall, the Croatian, with a market value of five million euros, was not only the most valuable player in the lower house of German football, but also a promise of a bright future for the Hanseatic League.

Javi Montero floppte total

Now, instead of Vuskovic, Walter has to regularly bring in Jonas David, who often seems clumsy in duels – which poses a permanent threat to the HSV defence. The Spaniard Javi Montero, who was signed in a hurry in the winter, has so far flopped completely on the Elbe, in three appearances he was sent off twice with yellow-red. Why sporting director Jonas Boldt chose the defender on loan from Besiktas as a replacement for the immensely strong Vuskovic remains a big mystery, which could cost the club dearly if they miss their goals again.

In addition, coach Walter does not tolerate any deviation from the risky game: He only wants to see long balls from the defense in an emergency, but that harbors immense dangers: In Kaiserslautern, the style favored both goals of the opponent. “We put two things in front of the line for them,” the HSV coach had to admit. “That’s football, it’s a mistake sport. We win together and we lose together. But that doesn’t throw us off. It’s annoying, but we’ll continue tomorrow.”

To what extent his players are ready to make the derby successful is an exciting question. In any case, Walter’s counterpart thinks that the past and constant failure cannot be banished from memory. “HSV has wanted to get promoted for many years, so I definitely think something is going on in my head,” says St. Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler. “Just like with our players, something will also happen in their heads. It is important that we have this mental strength and clarity in our heads.”

In addition, Hürzeler can point out that his team, which is fifth in the table thanks to the impressive series, usually performs better in the derby than the supposedly overpowering opponent. Since HSV was relegated in 2018, St. Pauli has won five duels, the teams have drawn two draws, and the promotion favorite has only won two – this trend is not exactly an encouragement for HSV.

“Brave opponents were mostly successful against HSV” FC St. Pauli has stalked the top group of the second division with an outstanding second half of the season. Coach Fabian Hürzeler wants to further reduce the gap to HSV – and sends a declaration of war on the rival before the city derby.

But at least the captain is leading the way as a shining example and determined opponent of any spring blues. “It’s not a normal game and we don’t have to play it down. That’s why it doesn’t matter who comes from which series. There are rules of their own in a game like this, everything will be decided on Friday,” says defender Sebastian Schonlau – and draws parallels to the first leg: “There,” says the HSV captain, “we came from a good series, St. Pauli didn’t. And, unfortunately, we saw that that doesn’t count in a city derby like this.”

He himself was thrown off the field after 28 minutes due to an emergency brake on Etienne Amenyido, in the end it was 0:3. It should be different this time. “We’re six points ahead of them and our plan is for it to be nine after the game. We want to win the game with all our might,” explains Schonlau. “We want to absorb everything and consciously take the emotions with us without overdoing it.”