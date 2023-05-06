HSV Hamburg: cinnamon shower for Holland monsters! Baijens gets bachelor penalty

Dani Baijens will remember this birthday for a long time. Not just because it was the 25th birthday…

The Dutch national player had an annoying appointment: The HSV handball player had to go to bed before the game in the Handball Bundesliga against HSG Wetzlar on Sunday (4:05 p.m., Hamburg sports hall) to have his painful left elbow checked.

Baijens overstretched this with the national team last week. Late in the evening the all-clear: everything is fine!

06:11 He has to do that!

Does the HSV slip past the rise HERE?

Source: image

Coach Torsten Jansen (46) was already sure that the tough Dutchman would play on Sunday. “Dani is such a monster when it comes to will stories. It’s really awesome,” praises Jansen.

While Dani Baijens lay in the tube, the other colleagues in Groß Borstel celebrated: In the Stavenhagenhaus, athletic trainer Philipp Winterhoff dared to marry his Amelie.

Amelie and Philipp Winterhoff (middle) in front of the Stavenhagenhaus – framed by the HSV handball players Photo: PRIVATE

Baijens was also later watered in a special way. During training, the Danish colleagues Frederik Bo Andersen (24), Andreas Magaard (24), Casper U. Mortensen (33) and Jacob Lassen (27) had a surprise in store.

Blindfolded, wet – and then lots of ground cinnamon on the body. “Cinnamon Boy” Baijens. A Danish tradition for unmarried 25 year olds.

Cinnamon shower for Dani Baijens (centre) by Frederik Bo Andersen, Andreas Magaard, Casper U. Mortensen and Jacob Lassen (from left) Photo: private

With Holland monster Baijens, HSV wants to take the next step against Wetzlar on Sunday – towards Europe. Baijens: “If we continue like this and win our home games, then Europe will come close. If it doesn’t work, it’s no problem either. We’ll strengthen our team again for the coming season, then we’ll try again.”

As with the success in Minden (35:31), Hamburg will have to do without Johannes Bitter (knee), Jacob Lassen (shoulder), Andreas Magaard (knee) and Leif Tissier (hand) against the Hessians on Sunday.

Jansen: “We will move closer together again and know that Wetzlar will throw everything in.” Like on Thursday against TBV Lemgo-Lippe (26:24), when the throwing power from the back (Lenny Rubin, Hendrik Wagner) was particularly convincing.

“Our goal is to continue from there against Hamburg. Focused, committed and positively crazy,” says HSG Managing Director Björn Seipp before the arrival with a stopover in Soltau.

Coach Jasmin Camdzic has big plans: “Hamburg is having a great season and is very solid as a team. In addition, they are very strong at home. But we’re not going there to deliver the points. On the contrary. I’m sure it will be another big fight and we will take it on.”