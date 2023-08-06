HSV missed the lead in the 2nd division against KSC

Hamburger SV narrowly missed out on their second win of the season in the second division and thus also the jump to the top of the table. The Hanseatic League conceded another goal to make it 2-2 (0-1) at Karlsruher SC on Sunday in injury time. Fabian Schleusener put the hosts ahead in front of 33,000 spectators in the 14th minute. László Bénes (61′) and Robert Glatzel (65′) turned the game in favor of HSV, then Joker Budu Siwsiwadse made sure Karlsruhe equalized (90’+5′). “It’s just bitter and unbelievable that we give it away at the last second,” said Hamburg’s goalscorer Robert Glatzel.

KSC started strong and were rewarded with an early 1-0 through Schleusener, who appeared completely free in the penalty area and sank the ball in the center of the goal. The guests didn’t get into the game better until the middle of the first half, but initially didn’t create any compelling chances. After Tim Rossmann missed the 2-0 lead for Baden (34′), Hamburg’s goalscorer Glatzel was saved by Karlsruhe goalkeeper Patrick Drewes from a tight angle.

After the change of sides, HSV struck twice within a few minutes. First, Bénes converted a remarkable free kick. Shortly afterwards, the midfielder put the ball flat and sharply into the sixteen, Glatzel kept his foot in – and scored to make it 1:2. KSC pushed for the equalizer again – and managed it at the very last minute through substitute striker Sivzivadze.

Braunschweig is subject to Magdeburg

On the day of the penalty kick at the Max Morlock Stadium, 17-year-old Can Uzun saved 1. FC Nürnberg from a false start with his first two professional goals. In the 2-2 (0-2) win against Hannover 96, the midfielder scored from open play (66th minute) and then in added time, nerve-racking from the penalty spot after a foul on Daichi Hayashi. Ironically, a Franconian had previously caused disillusionment among FCN fans in front of 30,012 spectators. The striker Cedric Teuchert, who was born in Coburg and became a professional at the “Club”, converted two penalties for Hannover (8th/23rd minute).

When Cristian Fiél made his home debut as head coach, the Nurembergers lacked final strength for a long time, as they did in the 2-0 loss in Rostock. Chaos reigned at the back: a mistake by goalkeeper Christian Mathenia resulted in Johannes Geis fouling Nicolo Tresoldi. Penalty Teuchert – 0:1. After a triple chance for the guests, Teuchert fell in the penalty area. Penalty again, Teuchert again, goal again.

Louis Schaub could have closed the game 3-0 for Hannover before the break whistle. Fiél made four changes at the break. But the man who turned the corner was young Uzun, who only scored after Felix Lohkemper had passed the ball and then sunk the penalty heavily.

1. FC Magdeburg meanwhile managed their first win of the season. After the disappointing 1-1 at the start of the season at newly promoted Wehen Wiesbaden, coach Christian Titz’s team defeated Eintracht Braunschweig with former Magdeburg coach Jens Härtel 2-1 (2-0). Luca Schuler (22nd) and Amara Condé (32nd) decided the game before the break in front of 28,350 spectators in the sold-out Magdeburg Arena. Anthony Ujah only scored the consolation goal in the fourth minute of added time. While Magdeburg remains undefeated, Braunschweig is still waiting for the first point of the season.

Against the guests lurking on the counterattack, the FCM tried to build up calmly, patiently looked for the gaps in the Braunschweig formation and found them. Schuler scored the lead from a switching moment. Braunschweig then remained true to a basic attitude, and the FCM raised after a nice combination. Braunschweig was far too passive on the offensive. Eintracht struggled after the change and also had opportunities, but the guests were too cumbersome and hardly embarrassed Magdeburg.