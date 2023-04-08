Home Sports HSV outclassed Hannover 96, Braunschweig wins
Sports

HSV outclassed Hannover 96, Braunschweig wins

by admin
HSV outclassed Hannover 96, Braunschweig wins

Dhe Hamburger SV has again increased the pressure on their competitors Darmstadt 98 and 1. FC Heidenheim in the promotion race of the second Bundesliga. With the 6:1 (2:0) in the north duel against Hannover 96 the team of coach Tim Walter ended their result crisis after three unsuccessful games. Hannover 96 suffered a serious setback after their first win in the second half of the season a week earlier against SV Sandhausen.

After the HSV lead by Sonny Kittel (34th minute) and Laszlo Benes (41st) in the first half, Hanover’s Derrick Köhn (52nd) scored the goal. But the hosts countered with Benes’ second goal from the penalty spot (61st) and Robert Glatzel’s 17th goal of the season (65th). Substitute Ransford Königsdörffer (76th) and Ludovit Reis (87th) made it very clear.

Thanks to the success, Hamburg moved up to second place at least until the evening game (8.30 p.m., in the FAZ live ticker for the second Bundesliga, on Sky and Sport1) of 1. FC Heidenheim against FC St. Pauli. Table leaders Darmstadt 98 play against SC Paderborn on Sunday (1.30 p.m., in the FAZ live ticker for the second Bundesliga and on Sky).

Slow start

The 57,000 spectators in the sold-out Volksparkstadion saw a game with a number of mistakes by both sides. In the first 25 minutes, the game was tough and without great chances to score. Only then did HSV become more determined and came up with opportunities. Kittel’s first goal of the season and Benes’ goal were preceded by frightening mistakes by Lower Saxony.

See also  Francesco Valdiserri, the memory: music, cinema and safe streets

You may also like

Borussia Mönchengladbach: from the transfer backlog to the...

Materazzi explains 17 years later the real reason...

Celtic win Glasgow derby against Rangers and edge...

Late penalty saves 1. FC Nürnberg against Karlsruher...

Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Scott McTominay and Anthony...

Important success in the promotion race: HSV manages...

2023 Women’s Super League: What to expect from...

NBA: Before the playoff game, Dallas puts its...

Flop Texas: First season since 1981 without playoffs

New Team Walk competition introduced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy