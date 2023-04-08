Dhe Hamburger SV has again increased the pressure on their competitors Darmstadt 98 and 1. FC Heidenheim in the promotion race of the second Bundesliga. With the 6:1 (2:0) in the north duel against Hannover 96 the team of coach Tim Walter ended their result crisis after three unsuccessful games. Hannover 96 suffered a serious setback after their first win in the second half of the season a week earlier against SV Sandhausen.

After the HSV lead by Sonny Kittel (34th minute) and Laszlo Benes (41st) in the first half, Hanover’s Derrick Köhn (52nd) scored the goal. But the hosts countered with Benes’ second goal from the penalty spot (61st) and Robert Glatzel’s 17th goal of the season (65th). Substitute Ransford Königsdörffer (76th) and Ludovit Reis (87th) made it very clear.

Thanks to the success, Hamburg moved up to second place at least until the evening game (8.30 p.m., in the FAZ live ticker for the second Bundesliga, on Sky and Sport1) of 1. FC Heidenheim against FC St. Pauli. Table leaders Darmstadt 98 play against SC Paderborn on Sunday (1.30 p.m., in the FAZ live ticker for the second Bundesliga and on Sky).

Slow start

The 57,000 spectators in the sold-out Volksparkstadion saw a game with a number of mistakes by both sides. In the first 25 minutes, the game was tough and without great chances to score. Only then did HSV become more determined and came up with opportunities. Kittel’s first goal of the season and Benes’ goal were preceded by frightening mistakes by Lower Saxony.

After the connection goal by Köhn, the guests briefly drew hope. With the 3:1 for Hamburg by Benes Hannover broke apart completely. HSV had little trouble extending the result and gaining self-confidence for the end of the season.

Ujah redeems Brunswick

Eintracht Braunschweig managed a liberation in the table cellar. Lower Saxony drew 1-0 (0-0) in the home game against 1. FC Kaiserslautern, with attacker Anthony Ujah (76th) scoring the redeeming goal. With 29 points, Braunschweig climbed to 13th place in the table and is three points ahead of relegation place 16.

Eintracht have taken seven points from the past three games without defeat. The Red Devils from Betzenberg have been without a three for five games now. In the early stages, Ujah was repeatedly the starting point for dangerous actions by the 1967 German champions. In the eighth minute, Ujah was no longer able to get the ball in the direction of the goal, three minutes later he did the preparatory work for Anton-Leander Donkor, who, however, scored the opposing goal just missed.

The Palatinate had to wait until the 37th minute before the first good chance came about. Marlon Ritter forced a brilliant save from Ron-Thorben Hoffmann in the hosts’ goal with a free kick from 18 meters out. In the second half, Eintracht were optically superior, but were only able to create a few clear chances. Only Ujah redeemed the hosts with his goal.

Nuremberg scores thanks to video evidence

Meanwhile, 1. FC Nürnberg fought for a point with a bang. Kwadwo Duah (90+4) converted a penalty kick to make it 1-1 (0-1) against Karlsruher SC. The “club” is now five points behind the first relegation zone. Karlsruhe’s Marcel Franke) saw the yellow-red card before the penalty kick to compensate for repeated foul play (90 + 4, according to video evidence).

Mikkel Kaufmann (26th) scored the opening goal for the guests and nine minutes later also had the chance to increase the result, but was stopped at the last moment. The Franconians prevented the second defeat in a row, but were only able to score three times in the past five games. The KSC ranks with 36 points in the middle of the table.

Nuremberg had trouble finding their way into the game. The FCN may still have been stuck in the DFB Cup game last Wednesday against Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart (0:1). The KSC was able to free itself again and again with skilful tackling and good ball relays. Coach Dieter Hecking’s home side showed a lot of commitment and morale, but they were unable to gain control of the game for a long time.

Only shortly before the half-time break did the “club” have the best opportunities. Duah (41′) was about to equalize, but defender Christoph Kobald was able to prevent the goal from being scored. In the 42nd minute, Karlsruhe’s Marvin Wanitzek had to clear the line. In the 53rd minute, a promising shot by Wanitzek was deflected on the other side and went wide.